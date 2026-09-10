Volunteer or donate

General Donations

The Boise VA Medical Center is able to receive donations of goods, services and money. Donors are able to earmark and specify what they would like their donation used on or for. Donors who give $100 or more are also able to have a brick engraved in our gazebo garden patio area. Please call for more information .

Donors can bring donations in to the Volunteer Office located at Bldg. 85A.

Donors can also give online through Pay.Gov.