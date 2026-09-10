Volunteer or donate
VA Boise Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans. Please consider volunteering your time and/or donating to the Boise VA Medical Center. Your generosity is directly applied to serving and supporting military veterans.
General Donations
The Boise VA Medical Center is able to receive donations of goods, services and money. Donors are able to earmark and specify what they would like their donation used on or for. Donors who give $100 or more are also able to have a brick engraved in our gazebo garden patio area. Please call for more information
Donors can bring donations in to the Volunteer Office located at Bldg. 85A.
Donors can also give online through Pay.Gov.
Food Pantry
The Boise VA Medical Center Volunteer Office operates a food pantry for veterans in need. At any time veterans who are in need of food assistance are able to come to the Volunteer Office and receive help. The Food Pantry is not a guaranteed VA benefit for veterans and is supported with donations and volunteers. We ask that only veterans who are truly in need of help seek assistance from the Food Pantry. If you are able to donate to the Food Pantry, food that is unexpired and canned/boxed is best for storage and delivery to veterans. The Food Pantry also has limited freezer space for frozen goods. Please call for more questions
Holiday Sponsorship Program
The Holiday Sponsorship Program for 2026/2027 is now open and accepting nominations of deserving veterans. Nominations of veterans must be submitted between now and November 1st.
We are also in need of donors willing to sponsor a veteran and their family with holiday gifts this season.
If you or someone you know would like to sponsor a veteran or nominate a veteran, please call the Voluntary Service at the Boise VA Medical Center at either