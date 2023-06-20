Boise VA Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

Applications for 2023 – 2024 Academic Year starting in August are due March 6, 2023.

Apply now here: NP Residency Application AY 2023-2024.pdf (storage.googleapis.com)

Each academic year begins the first Monday of August.

Applications DUE the first week of March.

Interviews in late March/early April.

Benefits

Competitive new-graduate annual salary of $77,796

Health insurance including dental and vision

Paid time off for all ten federal holidays

No weekends or call

Accrual of four hours vacation time and four hours sick time every two week pay period

Eligibility​

Email applications to boinpresidency@va.gov

U.S. Citizenship

RN license

Graduate from an accredited master's (MSN) or doctor of nursing practice (DNP) primary care program within 12 months of residency start date (August)

Applicants must have no other NP practice experience

AANP or ANCC Certification prior to start date

NP License prior to program start date

BLS certification prior to start date

Residency Program Curriculum

Primary Care

Nurse Practitioner residents are responsible for a panel of approximately 180 primary care patients. Primary care clinics are mentored by NP faculty to facilitate competency in patient-centered care, clinical reasoning and health systems.

Specialty Rotations

Dermatology

Cardiology

Geriatrics

Neurology

Women's Health

Nephrology

Gastroenterology and hepatology

Hematology and oncology

Many more!​

Residency Curriculum Requirements

Comprehensive and varied didactics

Quality Improvement training and project completion

Population health and panel management

Leadership and professional development seminars

Inter-professional collaboration with pharmacy, psychology, and internal medicine post-graduate trainees

At least two professional presentations

Accreditation

The Boise VA Primary Care NP Residency is proudly under accreditation review by the Commission on Collegiate Nurse Education (CCNE).

History

The Boise VA Medical Center established the Primary Care Nurse Practitioner (NP) Residency in 2012 to support new NP graduates in the first year of practice and to add depth to the postgraduate inter-professional training. The program is a challenging opportunity for new NP graduates who are interested in a demanding academic learning environment. We provide high-quality Veteran care by bridging professions, challenging norms, and inspiring future healthcare leaders.

Frequently Asked Questions

Email unanswered questions and applications to boinpresidency@va.gov

How many residency positions are available each year?

There are currently three residency positions available each academic year.

Do residents work with a preceptor in clinic?

Our residents are assigned a designated preceptor while in primary care clinic and specialty clinics. They are also assigned a clinical mentor for the year.

Do the preceptors see their own patients while precepting the residents?

Our primary care preceptors do not see their own patients while precepting the residents. We find this improves the learning environment for the residents and the quality of care for the patients.

Is there an option or an obligation for a second year in the residency program?

The residency program is one year only beginning in August.

Are residents hired at the Boise VA Medical Center upon completion of the program?

Residents are encouraged to apply for positions at the Boise VA Medical Center but it is not expected, nor is a position guaranteed. We have hired on average one resident at the Boise VA Medical Center each year since the program began in 2013.

If I am located out of state, does that effect my chances of being accepted to the program?