Boise VA Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
We prepare new graduate nurse practitioners to deliver high-quality, compassionate, patient-centered care in a complex primary care population and to become future leaders in practice and training using an inter-professional, scholarly approach.
Applications for 2023 – 2024 Academic Year starting in August are due March 6, 2023.
Apply now here: NP Residency Application AY 2023-2024.pdf (storage.googleapis.com)
Important Dates
Each academic year begins the first Monday of August.
Applications DUE the first week of March.
Interviews in late March/early April.
Benefits
- Competitive new-graduate annual salary of $77,796
- Health insurance including dental and vision
- Paid time off for all ten federal holidays
- No weekends or call
- Accrual of four hours vacation time and four hours sick time every two week pay period
Eligibility
Email applications to boinpresidency@va.gov
- U.S. Citizenship
- RN license
- Graduate from an accredited master's (MSN) or doctor of nursing practice (DNP) primary care program within 12 months of residency start date (August)
- Applicants must have no other NP practice experience
- AANP or ANCC Certification prior to start date
- NP License prior to program start date
- BLS certification prior to start date
Residency Program Curriculum
Primary Care
Nurse Practitioner residents are responsible for a panel of approximately 180 primary care patients. Primary care clinics are mentored by NP faculty to facilitate competency in patient-centered care, clinical reasoning and health systems.
Specialty Rotations
- Dermatology
- Cardiology
- Geriatrics
- Neurology
- Women's Health
- Nephrology
- Gastroenterology and hepatology
- Hematology and oncology
- Many more!
Residency Curriculum Requirements
- Comprehensive and varied didactics
- Quality Improvement training and project completion
- Population health and panel management
- Leadership and professional development seminars
- Inter-professional collaboration with pharmacy, psychology, and internal medicine post-graduate trainees
- At least two professional presentations
Accreditation
The Boise VA Primary Care NP Residency is proudly under accreditation review by the Commission on Collegiate Nurse Education (CCNE).
History
The Boise VA Medical Center established the Primary Care Nurse Practitioner (NP) Residency in 2012 to support new NP graduates in the first year of practice and to add depth to the postgraduate inter-professional training. The program is a challenging opportunity for new NP graduates who are interested in a demanding academic learning environment. We provide high-quality Veteran care by bridging professions, challenging norms, and inspiring future healthcare leaders.
Frequently Asked Questions
Email unanswered questions and applications to boinpresidency@va.gov
How many residency positions are available each year?
- There are currently three residency positions available each academic year.
Do residents work with a preceptor in clinic?
- Our residents are assigned a designated preceptor while in primary care clinic and specialty clinics. They are also assigned a clinical mentor for the year.
Do the preceptors see their own patients while precepting the residents?
- Our primary care preceptors do not see their own patients while precepting the residents. We find this improves the learning environment for the residents and the quality of care for the patients.
Is there an option or an obligation for a second year in the residency program?
- The residency program is one year only beginning in August.
Are residents hired at the Boise VA Medical Center upon completion of the program?
- Residents are encouraged to apply for positions at the Boise VA Medical Center but it is not expected, nor is a position guaranteed. We have hired on average one resident at the Boise VA Medical Center each year since the program began in 2013.
If I am located out of state, does that effect my chances of being accepted to the program?
- Many of our residents have come from out of state so it should not deter applicants if they are from out of state.
Elena Speroff DNP, ANP-C, WHNP-BC
NP Program Director
VA Boise health care
Email: boinpresidency@va.gov