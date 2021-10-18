Boise VA Pharmacy Residency Program

Training Site Overview

The Boise VA Medical Center is part of VA NW Health Network (VISN 20), which includes facilities in Alaska, Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The Boise VA Medical Center is an 87-bed facility, which includes an adjacent 32-bed extended care and rehabilitation unit, and 18 bed inpatient substance abuse unit. The Boise VA Medical Center also operates Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) in Twin Falls and Caldwell, Idaho and Outreach Clinics in Burns, Oregon and Salmon, Idaho. The Boise VA Medical Center is an acute care teaching hospital, providing a full range of patient care services, with state-of-the-art technology, as well as education and research. Comprehensive health care is provided with onsite specialty areas including medicine, surgery, geriatrics, psychiatry, women’s health, cardiology, oncology, and rheumatology.



Benefits

A competitive annual stipend is provided to residents as well as 13 paid holidays, annual leave, sick leave, health care benefits, personal office space, and free parking.



Additionally, residents may receive a teaching certificate through the Boise Learning and Teaching program. Through the program, residents will become Idaho State University affiliate faculty members, and have opportunities to lecture or lead case discussions for pharmacy students. Residents may also precept APPE or IPPE students on rotation at the VA.



The Boise VA Medical Center is also one of seven facilities in the nation chosen to participate in the VA Centers of Excellence in Primary Care Education. The goal of this program is to encourage transformation of clinical education by preparing graduates of health professional programs to work in and lead patient‐centered inter-professional teams that provide coordinated longitudinal care. Both PGY1 and PGY2 pharmacy residents will be involved in this exciting program will be involved in this exciting program by participating in quality improvement projects, and providing education to medicine, psychology, and nurse practitioner residents. More information on this exciting program can be found here: http://www.va.gov/OAA/coepce/