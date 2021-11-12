The Boise VAMC Psychology Training Program is sponsored by Veteran’s Health Administration (VHA) and is integrated into the overall mission of the VA. The mission of the VA is to: 1) provide world-class healthcare and benefits to veterans and their families, 2) educate and train professional disciplines involved in healthcare, 3) conduct research that contributes to the optimal health of veterans, and 4) provide back-up support to the Department of Defense. Further, the Boise VAMC's mission is to deliver exceptional health care while adhering to the highest standards of compassion, commitment, excellence, professionalism, integrity, accountability, and stewardship in a teaching and research environment.

The Boise VAMC is a teaching hospital with a range of clinical, research, and inter-professional training opportunities. This allows for our trainees to become involved in research/quality improvement projects taking place in various settings throughout the hospital, consistent with our program’s aim of integrating science into healthcare. This setting also provides opportunities for our trainees to work directly with other healthcare trainees in both clinical and research settings, thereby fulfilling our program’s aim of inter-professional collaboration. The Veteran population served by the Boise VAMC is quickly growing and diversifying in alignment with the expansion of the Boise population. As such, new clinics and teams have been developed and the facility is attracting healthcare professionals from diverse backgrounds who are able to contribute to our trainees’ development. This is consistent with our program aims of generalist training and sensitivity to diversity as our trainees can gain experience working within a wide variety of settings, with a diverse range of patients, and alongside healthcare professionals with varying backgrounds and perspectives.

Psychology Doctoral Internship

The doctoral internship at the Boise VA Medical Center is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA). We have 3 General Track positions and 1 Neuropsychology Track position. Please see our brochure below for more details.

Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship

The postdoctoral fellowship is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA). We have 2 fellowships in PCMHI and 1 in Dual Diagnosis Substance Use disorders and PTSD. Please see our brochure below for more details.