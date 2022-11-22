Clinical Resource Hub Pharmacy Residency Program

The CRH is a VISN-owned and governed program that provides support to increase access to VHA clinical services for Veterans when local facilities have gaps in care or service capabilities. In the VISN 20 CRH, there are currently 16 Clinical Pharmacist Practitioners, 2 Outpatient Clinical Pharmacists, and 2 Clinical Pharmacy Technicians serving Veterans in all 8 VA Medical Centers. VISN 20 encompasses Idaho, Washington, Oregon, and Alaska.