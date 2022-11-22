Clinical Resource Hub Pharmacy Residency Program
The CRH is a VISN-owned and governed program that provides support to increase access to VHA clinical services for Veterans when local facilities have gaps in care or service capabilities. In the VISN 20 CRH, there are currently 16 Clinical Pharmacist Practitioners, 2 Outpatient Clinical Pharmacists, and 2 Clinical Pharmacy Technicians serving Veterans in all 8 VA Medical Centers. VISN 20 encompasses Idaho, Washington, Oregon, and Alaska.
Training Vision:
Our CRH residency training experiences will provide the diverse perspective of care delivery across multiple VA Health Systems to produce inquisitive Clinical Pharmacist Practitioners with virtual care expertise who set the standard for effective and flexible healthcare delivery to underserved Veteran populations.