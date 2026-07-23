Clinical Resource Hub Pharmacy Residency Program
The Clinical Resource Hub (CRH) is a unique VA program that provides clinical support to increase access to VHA clinical services when local VA facilities have gaps in care or service capabilities. Currently the CRH includes: 20 Clinical Pharmacist Practitioners, 4 Outpatient Clinical Pharmacists, and 2 Clinical Pharmacy Technicians; and is serving Veterans in Idaho, Washington, Oregon, and Alaska.
PGY2 Program Purpose (ASHP):
PGY2 residency programs build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency training to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives for advanced practice areas. Residents who successfully complete PGY2 residency programs are prepared for advanced patient care or other specialized positions, and board certification in the advanced practice area, if available.
Training Vision:
Our CRH residency training experiences will provide the diverse perspective of care delivery across multiple VA Health Systems to produce inquisitive Clinical Pharmacist Practitioners with virtual care expertise who set the standard for effective and flexible healthcare delivery to underserved Veteran populations.
Program Contact:
Lindsey Hunt PharmD, BCACP
CRH Residency Program Director
VA Boise health care
Email: Lindsey.hunt@va.gov
AJHP Article (published 1/2026): https://academic.oup.com/ajhp/article-abstract/83/1/e80/8155638
ASHP Podcast (published 5/2026): https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/educator-essentials-innovating-pgy2-residency-training/id1483670125?i=1000770142462