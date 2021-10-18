Nursing Residency Program
The Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR) is a 12-month academic nurse residency. As a nurse resident, you will experience multiple clinical settings at the Boise VA Medical Center. The mission of PB-RNR is to prepare the new graduate nurse to: (1) deliver evidence-based, high quality, patient-centric care to our Veterans (2) while improving retention, job satisfaction and a life-long commitment to professional nursing.
Training Site Overview
The Boise VA Medical Center is part of VA NW Health Network (VISN 20), which includes facilities in Alaska, Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The Boise VA Medical Center is an 87-bed facility, which includes an adjacent 32-bed extended care and rehabilitation unit, and 18 bed inpatient substance abuse unit. The Boise VA Medical Center also operates Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) in Twin Falls and Caldwell, Idaho and Outreach Clinics in Burns, Oregon and Salmon, Idaho. The Boise VA Medical Center is an acute care teaching hospital, providing a full range of patient care services, with state-of-the-art technology, as well as education and research. Comprehensive health care is provided with onsite specialty areas including medicine, surgery, geriatrics, psychiatry, women’s health, cardiology, oncology, and rheumatology.
Eligibility
- Graduate of a BSN or MSN entry level program, accredited by Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN)
- Be a licensed RN by program start date
- Be in your FIRST RN role
- Minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0
- Be a U.S citizen
- Commit to completing the one-year PB-RNR Program
Benefits
- Work alongside expert colleagues and preceptors to enhance your clinical skills
- Protected time to participate in various educational opportunities
- Diverse clinical tracks—Oncology, Surgical services (outpatient and OR), Mental health, Gerontology, Wound Care, Post-Surgical, Rehab/Skilled Care, Hospice/Palliative Care, Ambulatory/Primary Care, Inpatient Care (Medical-Surgical, Telemetry, Intensive Care), Emergency care, and more!
- No required night shift or holidays!
- 10 federal holidays off/year
- Annual stipend of $55, 888 = $26.87/hour
- 4 hours of Vacation and 4 hours of Sick leave per pay period
- Medical Benefits
- Taking care of our Veterans!!
Important Dates
Applications due: February 22, 2021
Interviews: Late February/Early March
2021-2022 Program Start: July 12, 2021
Averi Jackson MSN, RN, HACP
Program Director, Nursing Residency Program
VA Boise health care
Phone: (208) 422-1000 x4831
Email: averi.jackson@va.gov