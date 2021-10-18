Nursing Residency Program

Training Site Overview

The Boise VA Medical Center is part of VA NW Health Network (VISN 20), which includes facilities in Alaska, Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The Boise VA Medical Center is an 87-bed facility, which includes an adjacent 32-bed extended care and rehabilitation unit, and 18 bed inpatient substance abuse unit. The Boise VA Medical Center also operates Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) in Twin Falls and Caldwell, Idaho and Outreach Clinics in Burns, Oregon and Salmon, Idaho. The Boise VA Medical Center is an acute care teaching hospital, providing a full range of patient care services, with state-of-the-art technology, as well as education and research. Comprehensive health care is provided with onsite specialty areas including medicine, surgery, geriatrics, psychiatry, women’s health, cardiology, oncology, and rheumatology.

Eligibility

Graduate of a BSN or MSN entry level program, accredited by Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN)

Be a licensed RN by program start date

Be in your FIRST RN role

Minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0

Be a U.S citizen

Commit to completing the one-year PB-RNR Program

Benefits

Work alongside expert colleagues and preceptors to enhance your clinical skills

Protected time to participate in various educational opportunities

Diverse clinical tracks—Oncology, Surgical services (outpatient and OR), Mental health, Gerontology, Wound Care, Post-Surgical, Rehab/Skilled Care, Hospice/Palliative Care, Ambulatory/Primary Care, Inpatient Care (Medical-Surgical, Telemetry, Intensive Care), Emergency care, and more!

No required night shift or holidays!

10 federal holidays off/year

Annual stipend of $55, 888 = $26.87/hour

4 hours of Vacation and 4 hours of Sick leave per pay period

Medical Benefits

Taking care of our Veterans!!

Important Dates

Applications due: February 22, 2021

Interviews: Late February/Early March

2021-2022 Program Start: July 12, 2021