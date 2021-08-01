Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Boise Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Boise Vet Center - Ontario Located at Veteran Advocate of Ore-Ida 180 W. Idaho Ave Ontario , OR 97914 Directions on Google Maps Phone 208-342-3612

Boise Mobile Vet Center Phone 208-342-3612

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.