The VA Boston Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at eight locations, serving Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Plymouth counties. Facilities include our Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center campus in Boston, the Brockton VA Medical Center campus, and West Roxbury VA Medical Center campus. We also have five community outpatient clinics in Boston, Framingham, Lowell, Plymouth and Quincy. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Boston health services page.

The VA Boston Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA New England Healthcare System. We’re an innovative care center within the VA New England Healthcare System (VISN 1), which includes medical centers and clinics in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Rhode Island.

Learn more about VISN 1.

Research and development

The VA Boston Healthcare System has one of the largest and most active research programs in the VA. We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation.

Learn more about our research programs.

Teaching and learning

VA Boston Healthcare System maintains general medicine and teaching hospitals that provide a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We offer fellowships and internships in psychology, an Interprofessional Advanced Addiction Fellowship, and a Behavioral Informatics Postdoctoral Research Fellowship.

We maintain affiliations with Harvard Medical School and the Boston University School of Medicine. We also maintain affiliations with the following medical centers:

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Boston Medical Center

Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary

Massachusetts General Hospital

Tufts Medical Center

Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Learn more about educational opportunities with VA Boston.

Fast facts

Patients served: 61,479 (FY 2021)

Facility size: 549 beds

Vaccinated roughly 50 percent of enrolled Veterans (does not include Veterans who received vaccinations from outside sources) and more than 95 percent of VABHS employees through COVID-19 Vaccine clinics at the three major campuses and community vaccination clinic events in other locations across greater Boston.

As of Thanksgiving, 2021, provided more than 1,700 booster doses to Veterans and more than 900 to employees.

Construction initiatives include a new Parking Garage that added a net of 320 new parking spaces at the West Roxbury campus; a new 12,000 square-foot Diagnostic Imaging addition at the Brockton campus that included MRI, CT, X-ray, Bone Densitometer and Mammography facilities; and a 16,000 sq. ft. Neuroimaging addition for research at the Jamaica Plain campus, which is projected to open in February 2022.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

Joint Commission

Long-Term Care Institute

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

American Association of Blood Banks

American Board for Certification in Orthotics and Prosthetics

Intersocietal Commission for the Accreditation of Echocardiography Laboratories

National Commission for Quality Assurance

Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care

The VA Boston Healthcare System received the following awards: