VA Boston Healthcare System

The current VA Boston Healthcare System was created by a merger between VA Medical Centers in Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury, Mass. Since January 2001, all inpatient services have been located at the West Roxbury and Brockton campuses, while Jamaica Plain serves as a hub for outpatient care, offering ambulatory care and primary care services, along with community outpatient clinics in Causeway, Framingham, Lowell, Plymouth and Quincy. The inpatient service serves as the tertiary care center for VA facilities in all six New England states.