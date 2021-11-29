Mission and vision

Our mission

VA Boston Healthcare System exists to serve the Veteran through the delivery of accessible and exceptional care by staff who demonstrate outstanding customer service, the advancement of health care through research, and the education of tomorrow's health care providers.

Whom we serve

We serve Veterans in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Plymouth counties in Massachusetts. Our facilities include the Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center campus in Boston, Brockton VA Medical Center campus, and West Roxbury VA Medical Center campus. We also have five community outpatient clinics in Boston, Framingham, Lowell, Plymouth and Quincy.