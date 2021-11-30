Contact us

Patient help and resources

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Boston health care.

Mailing address

VA Boston Healthcare System

1400 VFW Parkway

West Roxbury, MA 02132

Main phone numbers

Local:

Brockton VA Medical Center: 508-583-4500

Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center: 617-232-9500

West Roxbury VA Medical Center: 617-323-7700

Toll-free: 800-865-3384

To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711.