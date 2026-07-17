Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Boston Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Veterans Crisis Line (24/7)
If you or a Veteran you care about is in crisis, connect with caring, qualified Veteran Crisis Line responders for free, private help anytime, 24/7. Just Dial 988 and press 1 for Veteran, text 838255 or click here to chat online.
Patient help and resources
Talk to a nurse, call
and press 3
VA Health Connect makes it easier for you to get the right care, right now. A nurse will listen to your concerns, review your health records, and recommend what to do next.
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
National VA Homeless Veterans Hotline (24/7)
If you or a Veteran you care about is homeless, or at imminent risk of homelessness, connect with a trained VA staff member, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Phone: 877-424-3838
VA Resource Navigator
Handy, printable flyer with national VA websites, phone numbers and other resources...
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Boston health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Boston health care.
Mailing address
VA Boston Healthcare System
1400 VFW Parkway
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Main phone numbers
Local:
- Brockton VA Medical Center: 508-583-4500
- Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center: 617-232-9500
- West Roxbury VA Medical Center: 617-323-7700
Toll-free: 800-865-3384
To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711.
A – F
- Adaptive Sports, Brockton campus,
- Adult Day Health Care,
- Advanced Low Vision Clinic, Jamaica Plain, 8th Floor, Room 8B-52,
- Ambulatory Diagnostic and Treatment Center (ADTC), Jamaica Plain, Ambulatory Care Bldg., 2nd Floor, F-Wing,
- Amputation Rehabilitation Program, Brockton,
- Asbestos and Mesothelioma, West Roxbury Campus,
- Audiology, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury and Brockton campuses,
- Bariatric Surgery Program, West Roxbury Campus,
- Cafeteria and Retail Store, VA Boston,
- Cardiac Surgery, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury and Brockton campuses,
- Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, Jamaica Plain,
- Cardiology and Vascular Medicine, West Roxbury,
- Careers, VA Boston,
- Center for Returning Veterans (OEF/OIF), Brockton Campus and Jamaica Plain Campus,
- Chaplain Services, West Roxbury, Jamaica Plain and Brockton campuses,
- Chiropractic Care, Brockton, Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury campuses, and the VA Lowell Clinic,
- Community Living Center, Brockton campus, Bldg. 4,
- Community Residential Care (CRC), Brockton campus,
- Compensation and Pension Clinic (C&P), Jamaica Plain campus,
/3665
- Consultation Liaison - Psychiatry, West Roxbury campus, Note: Phone number is a pager,
- Contact the VA Boston Healthcare System, VA Boston,
- Counseling and Psychotherapy, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury and Brockton campuses,
- Dental, Brockton and Jamaica Plain campuses,
- Depression and Anxiety, Jamaica Plain Campus,
and Brockton Campus,
- Dermatology, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury or Brockton campuses,
- Donate or Volunteer, VA Boston,
- Education Academy, Jamaica Plain,
- Eligibility, VA Boston,
- Endocrinology, West Roxbury, Brockton and Jamaica Plain campuses,
- Fisher House - VA Boston HCS, West Roxbury,
- Former Prisoner of War Program, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury and Brockton locations,
G – M
- Gastroenterology, Jamaica Plain, Brockton and West Roxbury campuses,
- General Internal Medicine, Jamaica Plain, Bldg. 9, 4th Flr., Suite 425,
- Geriatric Mental Health, Brockton Campus,
- Geriatrics Clinic, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury and Brockton campuses, 774–826-2844
- Gynecology, Jamaica Plain and Brockton campuses,
- Health Connect 24/7 medical advice line,
- Hematology/Oncology, Jamaica Plain and Brockton campuses,
- Home Based Primary Care, Jamaica Plain, Bldg. 9,
- Home Telehealth, Outpatient,
- Inpatient Psychiatry - Mental Health Inpatient Care, Brockton Campus, Bldg. 2,
and/or
- Inpatient Rehabilitation Programs, West Roxbury,
- Inpatient palliative care and hospice program, Brockton,
- Internships, Fellowships and Affiliation, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury and Brockton campuses,
- Kinesiotherapy, Brockton,
- Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Coordinator
Brockton Campus -
Jamaica Plain Campus -
West Roxbury Campus -
- Low Vision and Blind Rehabilitation, Brockton,
- Media and News, VA Boston,
- Medical Records,
- Mental Health, Brockton Campus,
and Jamaica Plain Campus,
- Mental Health - ICIRT - formerly Serious Mental Illness, Brockton and Jamaica Plain campuses,
or
- Mental Health - Intensive Case Management - MHICM, Brockton Campus,
- Military Sexual Trauma, Brockton Campus, Jamaica Plain Campus and West Roxbury Campus,
or
N – Z
- Nephrology, West Roxbury and Jamaica Plain campuses,
- Neurology,
- Occupational Therapy, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury and Brockton campuses,
- Optometry, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury, Brockton and Lowell locations,
- Orthopedics,
- Otolaryngology,
- Outreach, Jamaica Plain, Room 10B81,
- Pain Clinic, Jamaica Plain,
- Palliative Care and Hospice, Brockton, Bldg. 4, West Roxbury, Ground Floor Clinics, Jamaica Plain, 9D,
- Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Brockton, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury and Lowell locations,
- Patient Advocate - Brockton,
- Patient Advocate - Jamaica Plain,
or
- Patient Advocate - West Roxbury,
- Pharmacy, Jamaica Plain, Brockton and West Roxbury campuses,
- Physiatry, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury and Brockton campuses,
- Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Service, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury and Brockton campuses,
- Physical Therapy, West Roxbury, Jamaica Plain, Brockton and Lowell locations,
- Podiatry,
- Post Traumatic Stress Disorder - PTSD, Brockton Campus,
and Jamaica Plain Campus,
- Primary Care, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury, Brockton, Plymouth, Lowell, Quincy and Framingham locations,
- Primary Care Behavioral Health Program - PCBH, Brockton Campus, Jamaica Plain Campus and West Roxbury Campus,
- Prosthetics and Sensory Aid Department, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury and Brockton campuses,
or
- Psychosocial Rehabilitation Recovery Center - PRRC, Brockton Campus,
- Pulmonary, Allergy, Sleep, and Critical Care Medicine, Jamaica Plain, Brockton and West Roxbury campuses,
or
- Radiation Therapy, Jamaica Plain, Basement,
- Radiology, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury and Brockton campuses,
- Rehabilitation Promoting Prevention and Improved Resilience (REPPAIR), Jamaica Plain Campus, Building 1, 12th Floor,
- Release of Information, VA Boston,
- Renal Service, West Roxbury and Jamaica Plain campuses,
- Research, Jamaica Plain,
- Respite Care, Brockton, Bldg. 4,
- Rheumatology, Brockton, West Roxbury and Jamaica Plain campuses,
- Short Term Case Management, Jamaica Plain and Brockton campuses,
- Smoke-Free Services for Veterans, VA Boston Healthcare System,
- Social Work, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury, Brockton,
- Speech Pathology, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury and Brockton campuses,
- Spinal Cord Injury SCI Center, West Roxbury, Building 2, 2nd Floor,
- Substance Use Disorder, Brockton Campus,
and Jamaica Plain Campus,
- Urology, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury and Brockton campuses,
- VA Boston Police, Brockton, Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury campuses,
or
- Vaccinations (Flu and COVID-19), VA Boston Healthcare System,
- Veteran Directed Care, Outpatient,
- Veterans CARE Project, Jamaica Plain,
- Veterans and Families Advisory Board - VFAB, Brockton Campus, Jamaica Plain Campus,
- Virtual Healthcare Resources, West Roxbury, Brockton and Jamaica Plain campuses,
- Wheelchair and Seating Clinics, Brockton, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury and Lowell locations,
- Women's Comprehensive Primary Care and Gynecology, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury, Brockton, Quincy, Framingham, Plymouth and Lowell locations,
Media and congressional inquiries
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests and expert information about the VA Boston Healthcare System. Congressional queries must be submitted in writing, and those involving a Veteran must include a signed release from the Veteran.
Contact:
Public Affairs Officer
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: winfield.danielsoniii@va.gov
Please CC: vabostonhcsinfo@va.gov
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Boston Healthcare System
Email: VHABHSFOIAOfficers@va.gov
Mail/Phone/Fax:
VA Boston HCS Brockton Campus
Privacy/FOIA Officer, 009-PO-BR
940 Belmont Street
Brockton, MA 02301
Phone:
Fax:
VA Boston HCS, Jamaica Plain Campus
Privacy/FOIA Officer, 009-PO-JP
150 South Huntington Avenue
Boston, MA 02130
Phone:
Fax:
VA Boston HCS, West Roxbury Campus
Privacy/FOIA Officer, 009-PO-WRX
1400 VFW Parkway
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Phone:
Fax:
For questions about your request to VA Boston health care
Phone: 800-865-3384
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at vhabhswebmaster@va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018