Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Boston Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Boston health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Boston health care.
Mailing address
VA Boston Healthcare System
1400 VFW Parkway
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Main phone numbers
Local:
- Brockton VA Medical Center: 508-583-4500
- Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center: 617-232-9500
- West Roxbury VA Medical Center: 617-323-7700
Toll-free: 800-865-3384
To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711.
- Adaptive Sports, Brockton campus, 774-826-1955
- Adult Day Health Care, 800-864-3384
- Advanced Low Vision Clinic, Jamaica Plain, 8th Floor, Room 8B-52, 800-857-3384 Ext. 45543
- Ambulatory Diagnostic and Treatment Center (ADTC), Jamaica Plain, Ambulatory Care Bldg., 1st Floor, 800-865-3384
- Amputation Rehabilitation Program, Brockton, 800-857-3364 Ext. 44863
- Asbestos and Mesothelioma, West Roxbury Campus, Bldg 2, Rm. 115, 857-203-6202 or 617-909-912
- Assistive Technology Services, West Roxbury Campus, Brockton Campus, and Virtually through VA Video Connect, 857-203-5117
- Asthma and Bronchial Thermoplasty, West Roxbury, Building 1, Ground Floor, 857-203-6478
- Bariatric Surgery Program, West Roxbury Campus, 857-203-4023
- COVID-19 Vaccines, VA Boston Healthcare System, 800-865-3384
- Cafeteria and Retail Store, VA Boston, 800-865-3384
- Cardiac Surgery, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury and Brockton campuses, 857-203-6202
- Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, Jamaica Plain, 857-364-2692
- Cardiology and Vascular Medicine, West Roxbury, 800-865-3384 Ext. 36004
- Careers, VA Boston, 800-865-3384
- Center for Returning Veterans (OEF/OIF), Brockton Campus and Jamaica Plain Campus, 857-364-2892
- Chaplain Services, West Roxbury, Jamaica Plain and Brockton campuses, 800-865-3384
- Chiropractic Care, Brockton Campus and Jamaica Plain Campus, 857-364-4964
- Community Living Center, Brockton Campus, Bldg. 4, 774-273-1457
- Community Residential Care (CRC), Brockton Campus, 774-826-1428
- Consultation Liaison - Psychiatry, West Roxbury Campus, Note: Phone number is a pager, 617-705-899
- Contact the VA Boston Healthcare System, VA Boston, 800-865-3384
- Counseling and Psychotherapy, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury and Brockton campuses, 800-865-3384
- Dental, Brockton and Jamaica Plain campuses, 800-865-3384
- Depression and Anxiety, Jamaica Plain Campus and Brockton Campus, 857-364-2732 or 774-826-2461
- Dermatology, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury or Brockton campuses, 857-364-5850
- Donate or Volunteer, VA Boston, 800-865-3384
- Education Academy, Jamaica Plain, 857-364-4447
- Eligibility, VA Boston, 800-865-3384
- Endocrinology, West Roxbury, 800-865-3384
- Fisher House - VA Boston HCS, West Roxbury, 857-203-4000
- Former Prisoner of War Program, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury, Brockton and Causeway locations, 800-865-3384
- Gastroenterology, Jamaica Plain, 6th Floor, Room 6A-46, 800-865-3384
- General Internal Medicine, Jamaica Plain, Bldg. 9, 4th Flr., Suite 425, 800-865-3384
- Geriatric Mental Health, Brockton Campus, 774-826-2834
- Geriatrics Clinic, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury and Brockton campuses, 857-364-4186
- Gynecology, Jamaica Plain and Brockton campuses, 857-364-4841
- Hematology/Oncology, Jamaica Plain and Brockton campuses, 800-865-3384 Ext. 44392
- Home Based Primary Care, Jamaica Plain, Bldg. 9, 857-364-6772 or 774-826-1340
- Home Telehealth, Outpatient, 800-865-3384
- Homemaker/Home Health Aide, Call 800-864-3384
- Inpatient Psychiatry - Mental Health Inpatient Care, Brockton Campus, Bldg. 2, 774-826-2324
- Inpatient Rehabilitation Programs, West Roxbury, 800-865-3384
- Inpatient palliative care and hospice program, Brockton, 774-273-1457
- Internships, Fellowships and Affiliation, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury and Brockton campuses, 800-865-3384
- Kinesiotherapy, Brockton, 800-865-3384
- Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Coordinator
Brockton Campus - 774-826-1109
Jamaica Plain Campus - 857-364-5983
West Roxbury Campus - 857-203-5183
- Low Vision and Blind Rehabilitation, Brockton, 800-865-3488
Media and News, VA Boston, 857-203-5879
Mental Health, Brockton Campus and Jamaica Plain Campus, 774-826-1778 or 857-364-5647
- Mental Health - ICIRT - formerly Serious Mental Illness, Brockton and Jamaica Plain campuses, 774-826-2556 or 857-364-5647
- Mental Health - Intensive Case Management - MHICM, Brockton Campus, 774-826-1665
- Military Sexual Trauma, Brockton Campus, Jamaica Plain Campus and West Roxbury Campus, 857-364-3611 or 617-435-5956
- Occupational Therapy, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury and Brockton campuses, 800-865-3384
- Optometry, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury, Brockton, Lowell and Causeway locations, 857-364-5796
- Palliative Care and Hospice, Brockton, Bldg. 4, West Roxbury, Ground Floor Clinics, Jamaica Plain, 9D, 857-364-4186
- Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Brockton, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury, Causeway Street and Lowell locations, 800-865-3384
- Patient Advocate, VA Boston, 800-865-3384
- Pharmacy, Jamaica Plain, Brockton and West Roxbury campuses, 800-865-3384
- Physiatry, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury and Brockton campuses, 800-865-3384
- Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Service, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury and Brockton campuses, 800-865-3384
- Physical Therapy, West Roxbury, Jamaica Plain, Brockton and Lowell locations, 800-865-3384
- Post Traumatic Stress Disorder - PTSD, Brockton Campus and Jamaica Plain Campus, 774-826-1778 or 857-364-5647
- Primary Care, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury, Brockton, Plymouth, Causeway, Lowell, Quincy and Framingham locations, 800-865-3384
- Primary Care Behavioral Health Program - PCBH, Brockton Campus, Jamaica Plain Campus and West Roxbury Campus, 857-203-5529
- Prosthetics and Sensory Aid Department, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury and Brockton campuses, 857-364-5426 or 857-203-6312
- Psychosocial Rehabilitation Recovery Center - PRRC, Brockton Campus, Causeway Street VA Clinic, 774-826-1960, 617-248-1071
- Pulmonary, Allergy, Sleep, and Critical Care Medicine, Jamaica Plain, Brockton and West Roxbury campuses, 857-203-6427 or 857-203-6478
- Radiation Therapy, Jamaica Plain, Basement, 800-865-3384 Ext. 45629
- Radiology, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury and Brockton campuses, 800-865-3384
- Rehabilitation Promoting Prevention and Improved Resilience (REPPAIR), Jamaica Plain Campus, Building 1, 12th Floor, 857-364-2522
- Release of Information, VA Boston, 800-865-3384
- Renal Service, West Roxbury and Jamaica Plain campuses, 800-865-3384
- Research, Jamaica Plain, 800-865-3384
- Respite Care, Brockton, Bldg. 4, 800-865-3384 Ext. 35681
- Rheumatology, Brockton, West Roxbury and Jamaica Plain and Causeway, 800-865-3384
- Short Term Case Management, Jamaica Plain and Brockton campuses, 800-865-3384
- Smoke-Free Services for Veterans, VA Boston Healthcare System, 800-865-3384
- Social Work, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury, Brockton, 800-865-3384
- Speech and Audiology, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury and Brockton campuses, 857-364-4730 or 857-203-6777
- Spinal Cord Injury SCI Center, West Roxbury, Building 2, 2nd Floor, 800-865-3384 Ext. 35128
- Substance Abuse, Brockton Campus and Jamaica Plain Campus, 774-826-1778 or 857-364-5647
- Urology, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury and Brockton campuses, 857-364-6150
- VA Boston Police, Brockton, Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury campuses, 774-826-2530 or 774-826-1107
- Veteran Directed Care, Outpatient, 800-865-3384
- Veterans CARE Project, Jamaica Plain, 857-364-3443
- Veterans and Families Advisory Board - VFAB, Brockton Campus, Jamaica Plain Campus, 774-826-2834
- Virtual Healthcare Resources, West Roxbury, Brockton and Jamaica Plain campuses, 857-364-4418
- Wheelchair and Seating Clinics, Brockton, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury and Lowell locations, 800-865-3384
- Women's Comprehensive Primary Care and Gynecology, Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury, Brockton, Causeway, Quincy, Framingham, Plymouth and Lowell locations, 800-865-3384
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests and expert information about the VA Boston Healthcare System.
Phone: 857-203-5879
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 800-865-3384, and ask for the administrator on duty.
Contact:
Winfield Danielson
Public Affairs Officer
VA Boston health care
Phone: 617-435-7809
Email: winfield.danielsoniii@va.gov
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Boston Healthcare System
Email: Coming soon!
Fax: Coming soon!
Mail:
Brockton VA Medical Center
Release of Information
940 Belmont Street
Brockton, MA 02301
Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center
Release of Information
150 South Huntington Avenue
Boston, MA 02130
West Roxbury VA Medical Center
Release of Information
1400 VFW Parkway
West Roxbury, MA 02132
For questions about your request to VA Boston health care
Phone: 800-865-3384
Additional FOIA request information
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
-
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Boston.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at vhabhswebmaster@va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018