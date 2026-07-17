Contact us

Patient help and resources

Talk to a nurse, call and press 3

VA Health Connect makes it easier for you to get the right care, right now. A nurse will listen to your concerns, review your health records, and recommend what to do next.

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

If you or a Veteran you care about is homeless, or at imminent risk of homelessness, connect with a trained VA staff member, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Phone: 877-424-3838

Handy, printable flyer with national VA websites, phone numbers and other resources...