Transportation for Veterans
The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) provides free van rides to and from VA Boston Healthcare System facilities to Veterans who don’t have other transportation options. VA Boston also runs shuttle busses between our campuses. Read on to find out how to schedule a DAV van ride and learn more about other transportation options.
For more information on travel requirements and availability, call
.
About DAV services
DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care facilities for scheduled medical appointments.
Volunteer drivers use these vans to transport Veterans throughout eastern Massachusetts. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.
Arrange a ride
If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the hospital service coordinator:
Brockton VA Medical Center
Terry R. Mate
Phone:
Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center
Terry R. Mate
Building 1
Room D-126
Map of Jamaica Plain campus
Phone:
West Roxbury VA Medical Center
Terry R. Mate
Phone:
Please note that DAV vans need to be scheduled 10 days in advance and can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.
Guidelines for using DAV vans
DAV van passengers are expected to follow certain guidelines, established by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the DAV National Headquarters. These guidelines include the following:
- All riders must be ambulatory (able to board and exit the van without the driver’s help).
- The DAV van driver is only allowed to stop the van for rest stops, emergencies, and to pick up and drop off passengers. Passengers should not ask the driver to make side trips to take care of their personal business.
- Passengers are not permitted to smoke, chew tobacco, drink alcohol, use foul language, or bring weapons, drugs, or any illegal substance on the van. Van drivers are not required to provide transportation to any Veteran who is intoxicated, abusive, or who poses a threat to the driver or other passengers.
- Passengers should not do anything to distract the driver.
- Passengers should wear seatbelts at all times. Any passenger who refuses to wear a seatbelt will be denied transportation.
- If a Veteran needs another individual (for example, a caregiver) to ride in the van with them, they need to get authorization from their VA attending physician or VA-certified nurse practitioner.
- Veterans being discharged or granted passes can ride on a DAV van during the van's trip back to its home county only if space is available. The Veteran must be ready to leave when the van leaves the VA medical center.
- Veterans should be dressed and ready to leave for the hospital at the time specified. Drivers can’t wait for Veterans who aren’t ready to leave at the appointed time.
- Veterans can only bring with them items that they can hold on their lap or store under the seat.
- The DAV van is not an emergency vehicle. The driver may refuse to transport any Veteran who appears to be too ill to ride the van.
- Veterans who use the DAV Transportation Network will not be eligible to receive reimbursement for travel expenses.
(M-1, Part 1, Chapter 25, July 8, 1991)
Shuttle services for Veterans
Call
or 5235.
Shuttle busses are provided directly by VA Boston HCS and are driven by VA employees. Please note that arrival times may vary depending on weather and/or traffic.
Jamaica Plain / West Roxbury
Shuttles start at 07:00 a.m. and run every thirty (30) minutes with the last shuttle leaving at 17:00.
Any Veteran needing to get to Brockton is advised to take the 15:00 or 15:30 shuttle.
New schedule, adding Tyngsboro Park and Ride, starts Jan. 5, 2026. Please call the Lowell CBOC at
Worcester / Jamaica Plain
By appointment only. Please book five days in advance by calling
Local transportation options
MBTA
The MBTA offers reduced fares to seniors and Veterans who are at least 70% Service Connected disability.
- Senior CharlieCard online applicationfor first-time (65+) applicants
- TAP CharlieCard.
Other Veterans transportation service partners include:
- www.dav.org Disabled American Veterans
- https://www.mass.gov/orgs/massachusetts-department-of-veterans-services
- https://www.mass.gov/service-details/veterans-transportation
- https://www.mrta.us/ Montachusetts Regional Transportation Authority
- https://www.therta.com/Worcester Regional Transportation Authority
- https://www.gatra.org/ Greater Attleboro Transportation Authority
- www.mbta.com Mass Boston Transportation Authority
- https://www.thenathanhaleveteransoutreachcenter.com/transportation-schedule.php