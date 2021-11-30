Transportation for Veterans
The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) provides free van rides to and from VA Boston Healthcare System facilities to Veterans who don’t have other transportation options. Find out how to schedule a DAV van ride and learn more about other transportation options.
For more information on travel requirements and availability, call 857-364-5234.
About DAV services
DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care facilities for scheduled medical appointments.
These vans transport Veterans throughout eastern Massachusetts. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.
Arrange a ride
If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the hospital service coordinator who serves your county.
Brockton VA Medical Center
Terry R. Mate
Room D-127
Map of Brockton campus
Phone: 857-364-5040
Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center
Terry R. Mate
Building 3
Room A-230
Map of Jamaica Plain campus
Phone: 774-826-2264
West Roxbury VA Medical Center
Terry R. Mate
1400 VFW Parkway
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Map of West Roxbury campus
Phone: 774-246-9453
Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.
Guidelines for using DAV vans
- All riders must be ambulatory (able to board and exit the van without the driver’s help).
- The DAV van driver is only allowed to stop the van for rest stops, emergencies, and to pick up and drop off passengers. Passengers should not ask the driver to make side trips to take care of their personal business.
- Passengers are not permitted to smoke, chew tobacco, drink alcohol, use foul language, or bring weapons, drugs, or any illegal substance on the van. Van drivers are not required to provide transportation to any Veteran who is intoxicated, abusive, or who poses a threat to the driver or other passengers.
- Passengers should not do anything to distract the driver.
- Passengers should wear seatbelts at all times. Any passenger who refuses to wear a seatbelt will be denied transportation.
- If a Veteran needs another individual (for example, a caregiver) to ride in the van with them, they need to get authorization from their VA attending physician or VA-certified nurse practitioner.
- Veterans being discharged or granted passes can ride on a DAV van during the van's trip back to its home county only if space is available. The Veteran must be ready to leave when the van leaves the VA medical center.
- Veterans should be dressed and ready to leave for the hospital at the time specified. Drivers can’t wait for Veterans who aren’t ready to leave at the appointed time.
- Veterans can only bring with them items that they can hold on their lap or store under the seat.
- The DAV van is not an emergency vehicle. The driver may refuse to transport any Veteran who appears to be too ill to ride the van.
- Veterans who use the DAV Transportation Network will not be eligible to receive reimbursement for travel expenses.
(M-1, Part 1, Chapter 25, July 8, 1991)
Other Veteran shuttle services
VA Boston Healthcare System
Veterans Transportation Service
Other Veteran-specific transportation services, including buses, shuttles, and wheelchair-accessible transport, are available to patients. Please contact these providers directly to schedule a ride.
Shuttle Schedule
SHUTTLE COORDINATORS DESK – 800-865-3384 ext. 45348
Jamaica Plain to West Roxbury
Shuttle Starts at 7AM runs every half hour from both facilities
Last shuttle leaves at 5:30PM
West Roxbury to Jamaica Plain
Shuttle Starts at 7AM runs every half hour from both facilities
Last shuttle leaves at 5:30PM
Causeway Shuttle
Shuttle from Jamaica Plain VA to Shuttle from Causeway OPC to
Causeway OPC Jamaica Plain VA
Leaves JP to Causeway @ 7:30AM Leaves Causeway to JP @ 8AM
9:30AM, 11:30AM, 1230PM 10AM, 12PM, 1PM
1:30PM, 2:30PM 2PM, 3PM
The Causeway Shuttle leaves the JP VA on the half hour, starting at 7:30AM
Leaves Causeway on the hour, starting at 8AM
Last shuttle leaves Causeway at 3PM
Lowell Shuttle
Shuttle Leaves Lowell at 8:30AM
Leaves JP at 2:30PM
Requires advance reservations through consults
Bedford Shuttle
Shuttle Leaves Bedford at 8AM & 12:15PM
Leaves JP at 10:30AM & 2PM
Brockton VA Campus Shuttle
FROM BROCKTON TO JAMAICA PLAIN
Shuttle from Brockton VA to Shuttle from Jamaica Plain VA to
Jamaica Plain VA Brockton VA
Leaves Brockton to JP @7:00AM Leaves JP to Brockton @9:00AM
Leaves Brockton to JP @10:00AM Leaves JP to Brockton @11:00AM
Leaves Brockton to JP @12:30PM Leaves JP to Brockton @1:30PM
Leaves Brockton to WX @2:30 PM (WILL LEAVE WX AND DEPART AT 3:45PM TO BROCKTON)
FROM BROCKTON TO WEST ROXBURY
Shuttle from Brockton VA to Shuttle from West Roxbury VA to
West Roxbury VA Brockton VA
Leaves Brockton to WX @7:00AM Leaves WX to Brockton @8:15 AM
Leaves Brockton to WX @9:30AM Leaves WX to Brockton @11:15 AM
Leaves Brockton to WX @12:15 PM Leaves WX to Brockton @1:00 PM
LAST SHUTTLE Leaves WX to Brockton @6:00 PM
Local transportation options
MBTA
The MBTA offers reduced fares to seniors and Veterans who are at least 70% Service Connected disability.
- Senior CharlieCard online application for first-time (65+) applicants
- TAP CharlieCard.
Other Veterans transportation service partners include:
- www.dav.org Disabled American Veterans
- https://www.mass.gov/orgs/massachusetts-department-of-veterans-services
- https://www.mass.gov/service-details/veterans-transportation
- https://www.mrta.us/ Montachusetts Regional Transportation Authority
- https://www.therta.com/Worcester Regional Transportation Authority
- https://www.gatra.org/ Greater Attleboro Transportation Authority
- www.mbta.com Mass Boston Transportation Authority
- https://www.thenathanhaleveteransoutreachcenter.com/transportation-schedule.php