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Transportation for Veterans

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) provides free van rides to and from VA Boston Healthcare System facilities to Veterans who don’t have other transportation options. VA Boston also runs shuttle busses between our campuses. Read on to find out how to schedule a DAV van ride and learn more about other transportation options.

For more information on travel requirements and availability, call .

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care facilities for scheduled medical appointments.

Volunteer drivers use these vans to transport Veterans throughout eastern Massachusetts. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the hospital service coordinator:

Brockton VA Medical Center
Terry R. Mate
Phone:

Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center
Terry R. Mate
Building 1
Room D-126
Map of Jamaica Plain campus
Phone:

West Roxbury VA Medical Center
Terry R. Mate
Phone:

Please note that DAV vans need to be scheduled 10 days in advance and can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.

Guidelines for using DAV vans

DAV van passengers are expected to follow certain guidelines, established by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the DAV National Headquarters. These guidelines include the following:

  • All riders must be ambulatory (able to board and exit the van without the driver’s help).
  • The DAV van driver is only allowed to stop the van for rest stops, emergencies, and to pick up and drop off passengers. Passengers should not ask the driver to make side trips to take care of their personal business.
  • Passengers are not permitted to smoke, chew tobacco, drink alcohol, use foul language, or bring weapons, drugs, or any illegal substance on the van. Van drivers are not required to provide transportation to any Veteran who is intoxicated, abusive, or who poses a threat to the driver or other passengers.
  • Passengers should not do anything to distract the driver.
  • Passengers should wear seatbelts at all times. Any passenger who refuses to wear a seatbelt will be denied transportation.
  • If a Veteran needs another individual (for example, a caregiver) to ride in the van with them, they need to get authorization from their VA attending physician or VA-certified nurse practitioner.
  • Veterans being discharged or granted passes can ride on a DAV van during the van's trip back to its home county only if space is available. The Veteran must be ready to leave when the van leaves the VA medical center.
  • Veterans should be dressed and ready to leave for the hospital at the time specified. Drivers can’t wait for Veterans who aren’t ready to leave at the appointed time.
  • Veterans can only bring with them items that they can hold on their lap or store under the seat.
  • The DAV van is not an emergency vehicle. The driver may refuse to transport any Veteran who appears to be too ill to ride the van.
  • Veterans who use the DAV Transportation Network will not be eligible to receive reimbursement for travel expenses.
    (M-1, Part 1, Chapter 25, July 8, 1991)

Shuttle services for Veterans

Call  or 5235.

Shuttle busses are provided directly by VA Boston HCS and are driven by VA employees. Please note that arrival times may vary depending on weather and/or traffic.

Departure LocationDeparture TimeArrival LocationArrival TimeBedford08:00Jamaica Plain09:15Jamaica Plain10:30Bedford11:15Bedford12:15Jamaica Plain13:15Jamaica Plain14:00Bedford15:15Departure LocationDeparture TimeArrival LocationArrival TimeBrockton07:00Jamaica Plain07:45Jamaica Plain09:00Brockton09:45Brockton10:00Jamaica Plain10:45Jamaica Plain11:00Brockton11:45Brockton12:30Jamaica Plain13:14Jamaica Plain13:30Brockton14:15Departure LocationDeparture TimeArrival LocationArrival TimeBrockton07:00West Roxbury07:30West Roxbury08:15Brockton08:45Brockton09:30West Roxbury10:00West Roxbury11:15Brockton11:45Brockton12:15West Roxbury12:45West Roxbury13:00Brockton13:30West Roxbury18:00 (Last Run)Brockton18:30Departure TimeDeparture LocationArrival TimeArrival LocationJamaica Plain07:30Causeway07:50Causeway08:00Jamaica Plain08:20Jamaica Plain09:30Causeway09:50Causeway10:00Jamaica Plain10:20Jamaica Plain11:30Causeway11:50Causeway12:00Jamaica Plain13:20Jamaica Plain13:30Causeway13:50Causeway14:00Jamaica Plain14:20Jamaica Plain14:30Causeway14:50Causeway15:00Jamaica Plain15:20

Jamaica Plain / West Roxbury

Shuttles start at 07:00 a.m. and run every thirty (30) minutes with the last shuttle leaving at 17:00.

Any Veteran needing to get to Brockton is advised to take the 15:00 or 15:30 shuttle.

Departure LocationDeparture TimeArrival LocationArrival TimeTyngsboro Park & Ride, Exit 9007:50Lowell8:05Lowell08:15Jamaica Plain09:30Jamaica Plain14:00Lowell15:00Lowell15:05Tyngsboro Park & Ride, Exit 9015:20

New schedule, adding Tyngsboro Park and Ride, starts Jan. 5, 2026. Please call the Lowell CBOC at to reserve your seat.

Departure LocationDeparture TimeArrival LocationArrival TimeWhite River Junction06:00Manchester07:30Manchester08:00Jamaica Plain10:00Jamaica Plain11:00West Roxbury11:30RETURN TRIPWest Roxbury14:00Jamaica Plain14:30Jamaica Plain15:00Manchester16:30Manchester16:30White River Junction17:45

Worcester / Jamaica Plain

By appointment only. Please book five days in advance by calling .

Local transportation options

MBTA

The MBTA offers reduced fares to seniors and Veterans who are at least 70% Service Connected disability.

Other Veterans transportation service partners include:

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