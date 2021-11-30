For more information on travel requirements and availability, call 857-364-5234.

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care facilities for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans throughout eastern Massachusetts. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the hospital service coordinator who serves your county.

Brockton VA Medical Center

Terry R. Mate

Room D-127

Map of Brockton campus

Phone: 857-364-5040

Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center

Terry R. Mate

Building 3

Room A-230

Map of Jamaica Plain campus

Phone: 774-826-2264

West Roxbury VA Medical Center

Terry R. Mate

1400 VFW Parkway

West Roxbury, MA 02132

Map of West Roxbury campus

Phone: 774-246-9453

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.