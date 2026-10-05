For more information on travel requirements and availability, call .

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care facilities for scheduled medical appointments.

Volunteer drivers use these vans to transport Veterans throughout eastern Massachusetts. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the hospital service coordinator:

Brockton VA Medical Center

Terry R. Mate

Phone:

Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center

Terry R. Mate

Building 1

Room D-126

Map of Jamaica Plain campus

Phone:

West Roxbury VA Medical Center

Terry R. Mate

Phone:

Please note that DAV vans need to be scheduled 10 days in advance and can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.