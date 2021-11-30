 Skip to Content

Transportation for Veterans

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) provides free van rides to and from VA Boston Healthcare System facilities to Veterans who don’t have other transportation options. Find out how to schedule a DAV van ride and learn more about other transportation options.

For more information on travel requirements and availability, call 857-364-5234.

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care facilities for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans throughout eastern Massachusetts. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the hospital service coordinator who serves your county.

Brockton VA Medical Center
Terry R. Mate
Room D-127
Map of Brockton campus
Phone: 857-364-5040

Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center
Terry R. Mate
Building 3
Room A-230
Map of Jamaica Plain campus
Phone: 774-826-2264

West Roxbury VA Medical Center
Terry R. Mate
1400 VFW Parkway
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Map of  West Roxbury  campus
Phone: 774-246-9453

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.

Guidelines for using DAV vans

    • All riders must be ambulatory (able to board and exit the van without the driver’s help).
    • The DAV van driver is only allowed to stop the van for rest stops, emergencies, and to pick up and drop off passengers. Passengers should not ask the driver to make side trips to take care of their personal business.
    • Passengers are not permitted to smoke, chew tobacco, drink alcohol, use foul language, or bring weapons, drugs, or any illegal substance on the van. Van drivers are not required to provide transportation to any Veteran who is intoxicated, abusive, or who poses a threat to the driver or other passengers.
    • Passengers should not do anything to distract the driver.
    • Passengers should wear seatbelts at all times. Any passenger who refuses to wear a seatbelt will be denied transportation.
    • If a Veteran needs another individual (for example, a caregiver) to ride in the van with them, they need to get authorization from their VA attending physician or VA-certified nurse practitioner.
    • Veterans being discharged or granted passes can ride on a DAV van during the van's trip back to its home county only if space is available. The Veteran must be ready to leave when the van leaves the VA medical center.
    • Veterans should be dressed and ready to leave for the hospital at the time specified. Drivers can’t wait for Veterans who aren’t ready to leave at the appointed time.
    • Veterans can only bring with them items that they can hold on their lap or store under the seat.
    • The DAV van is not an emergency vehicle. The driver may refuse to transport any Veteran who appears to be too ill to ride the van.
    • Veterans who use the DAV Transportation Network will not be eligible to receive reimbursement for travel expenses.
    Other Veteran shuttle services

    VA Boston Healthcare System
    Veterans Transportation Service

    Other Veteran-specific transportation services, including buses, shuttles, and wheelchair-accessible transport, are available to patients. Please contact these providers directly to schedule a ride.

    Shuttle Schedule

    SHUTTLE COORDINATORS DESK – 800-865-3384 ext. 45348

     Jamaica Plain to West Roxbury

    Shuttle Starts at 7AM runs every half hour from both facilities

    Last shuttle leaves at 5:30PM

    West Roxbury to Jamaica Plain

    Shuttle Starts at 7AM runs every half hour from both facilities

    Last shuttle leaves at 5:30PM

    Causeway Shuttle
    Shuttle from Jamaica Plain VA to                            Shuttle from Causeway OPC to

    Causeway OPC                                                           Jamaica Plain VA

    Leaves JP to Causeway @ 7:30AM                            Leaves Causeway to JP @ 8AM

    9:30AM, 11:30AM, 1230PM                                     10AM, 12PM, 1PM

    1:30PM, 2:30PM                                                       2PM, 3PM

     The Causeway Shuttle leaves the JP VA on the half hour, starting at 7:30AM

    Leaves Causeway on the hour, starting at 8AM

    Last shuttle leaves Causeway at 3PM

    Lowell Shuttle

    Shuttle Leaves Lowell at 8:30AM

    Leaves JP at 2:30PM

    Requires advance reservations through consults

    Bedford Shuttle

    Shuttle Leaves Bedford at 8AM & 12:15PM

    Leaves JP at 10:30AM & 2PM

    Brockton VA Campus Shuttle 

    FROM BROCKTON TO JAMAICA PLAIN

    Shuttle from Brockton VA to                               Shuttle from Jamaica Plain VA to

    Jamaica Plain VA                                                          Brockton VA

    Leaves Brockton to JP @7:00AM                Leaves JP to Brockton @9:00AM

    Leaves Brockton to JP @10:00AM              Leaves JP to Brockton @11:00AM

    Leaves Brockton to JP @12:30PM               Leaves JP to Brockton @1:30PM

    Leaves Brockton to WX @2:30 PM    (WILL LEAVE WX AND DEPART AT 3:45PM TO BROCKTON)              

    FROM BROCKTON TO WEST ROXBURY

    Shuttle from Brockton VA to                     Shuttle from West Roxbury VA to

           West Roxbury VA                                                 Brockton VA

    Leaves Brockton to WX @7:00AM              Leaves WX to Brockton @8:15 AM

    Leaves Brockton to WX @9:30AM              Leaves WX to Brockton @11:15 AM

    Leaves Brockton to WX @12:15 PM            Leaves WX to Brockton @1:00 PM

    LAST SHUTTLE                              Leaves WX to Brockton @6:00 PM

    Local transportation options

    MBTA 

    The MBTA offers reduced fares to seniors and Veterans who are at least 70% Service Connected disability.

    Other Veterans transportation service partners include:

