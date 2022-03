Join us and Boston Veteran's Services for a Women Veterans' Roundtable...

Tue, March 29, 2022

11: a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT

Third Floor Ballroom of UMass Boston's Campus Center

Register at Women Veterans' Roundtable Tickets, Tue, Mar 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM | Eventbrite

Lunch will be served!

The theme is Health, Wellness and Education. Panelists will talk about their experiences, service and resources for women Veterans.

Enjoy lunch and gather with fellow Veterans and community members.