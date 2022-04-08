VA Boston Career Fair - Jamaica Plain - April 28

Looking for a new job or know someone who is?

The VA Boston Healthcare System, named one of the Boston Globe's Top Places to Work in Massachusetts for 2021, is holding a...

Job Fair

Jamaica Plain Campus

Thursday, April 28

3:00 - 6:00 p.m.

150 South Huntington Ave.

Boston, MA 02130

Positions in high demand include:

Engineering and Maintenance

Nutrition and Food Services

Housekeeping

Nursing

Phone Operators

VA Police

And more!

Remember to bring your resume, and Veterans, bring your DD-214. Volunteer applications will also be available.

VA Boston posts open positions on USAJOBS throughout the year. You can create a USAJOBS account anytime! Just visit https://www.usajobs.gov/help to get started. Questions about USAJOBS? Staff at the job fair will be able to help!

To learn more about careers with VA Boston HCS, visit https://www.va.gov/boston-health-care/work-with-us/jobs-and-careers/.

Here is a link to a flyer for sharing or posting...