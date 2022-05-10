Car seat check
Car seat check, Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lot 1, West Roxbury campus, no appointment necessary, event open to everyone; Veterans, employees, families and other members of the community.
- When
-
Saturday, May 14, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
- Cost
- Free
Car Seat Check!
Saturday, May 14th
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Lot 1, West Roxbury Campus
No appointment necessary. Event open to everyone -- Veterans, employees, families and other members of the community.
Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians can answer questions like these:
- Is my child in the right seat?
- How do I install my car seat?
- When can my child turn forward-facing?
- Is my child ready for a booster seat?