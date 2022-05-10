 Skip to Content

Car seat check

Flyer: Car Seat Check, Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lot 1, West Roxbury Campus. No appointment necessary. Event open to everyone -- Veterans, employees, families and other members of the community.

When
Saturday, May 14, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
Where

West Roxbury VA Medical Center

Cost
Free

Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians can answer questions like these:

  • Is my child in the right seat?
  • How do I install my car seat?
  • When can my child turn forward-facing?
  • Is my child ready for a booster seat?

Make sure your child is riding in the right car seat!


www.4-SAFETY.org

