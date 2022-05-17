Estate Planning Webinar for Veterans

VA Boston Healthcare System is pleased to partner with the Estate Planning Project of Harvard Law School’s Legal Services Center to offer Veterans this introductory series on estate planning:

Webinar

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Click here for more information or to register

Why do I need an estate plan?

What would happen if you became seriously ill or died unexpectedly? Have you made plans to protect:

Your dependents who are under 18 or have a disability?

Your assets — including bank accounts, a home and cherished personal items?

Yourself, if you could no longer make decisions on your medical care or other issues?

Estate plans can help you prepare for unexpected changes, offer a sense of security in uncertain times, and ensure that your wishes will be carried out if you become ill, incapacitated, or die unexpectedly. Everyone — regardless of background or financial situation — should have an estate plan.

Get started on your estate plan by joining us for our Estate Planning Webinar Series, where you can learn more about the basics of estate planning — including wills, health care proxies, powers of attorney, medical directives, and funeral/memorial planning. Attendees can also receive a free, one-on-one consultation.

Estate planning issues specific to Veterans and individuals with disabilities will also be discussed.

Here is a link to a flyer for sharing or posting...

These webinars will be presented on Zoom. Registrants may phone in if preferred.

Questions?

Contact Katie Bruck

Equal Justice Works Fellow

Veterans Legal Clinic

Legal Services Center of Harvard Law School

kbruck@law.harvard.edu