Seventh annual flag retirement ceremony and car show

Flyer: Seventh annual flag retirement ceremony and car show, Saturday, June 11, 2022, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Brockton VA medical center campus, building 4, 940 Belmont St, Brockton, Mass.

Join us for the Marine Corps League 7th annual flag retirement ceremony and car show!
Brockton VA medical center campus, building 4, 940 Belmont St, Brockton, Mass.

This event is dedicated to veterans who served as first responders. It will feature the Brockton Fire Department and a truck from Brewster Ambulance leading the parade of cars.

Following the parade there will be a flag retirement ceremony, cookout with refreshments, an outreach table for Veterans healthcare and the First Responder Best of Show trophy presentation.

