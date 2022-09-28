COVID-19 Vaccine Booster and Flu Shot Clinic

Vaccine Clinics for Veterans, their spouses & caregivers, VA employees, and CHAMPVA recipients. The COVID-19 Booster is available for Veterans, employees, spouses and caregivers. The flu vaccine is only available for Veterans and employees.

Clinics will be held at the Brockton Campus on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. as well as Saturday, October, 8, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. in Building 22.

Clinics will be also be held at the West Roxbury Campus on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. as well as Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. in Building 3, 1st Floor, Canteen.

Vaccines, including boosters, can help prevent severe illness and hospitalization.

Veterans and VA employees can get their flu shot during these events.

Veterans, their spouses and caregivers, VA employees, and CHAMPVA recipients can all receive COVID-19 boosters at these events under the authority of the SAVE LIVES Act.

You must have eligibility established before getting your shot.

Updated boosters, also known as bivalent boosters, target the most recent Omicron subvariants, known as BA.4 and BA.5, in addition to the original COVID-19 viruses.

If you are have a weakened immune system, you may be at increased risk of severe COVID-19 illness and hospitalization, and your immune response to COVID-19 vaccination may not be as strong as in people who are not immunocompromised.

CDC’s COVID-19 booster tool, https://www.cdc.gov/.../201.../vaccines/booster-shot.html..., can help you determine when you can get boosters to stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines.

If you have previously received COVID-19 vaccination and/or boosters, please bring your shot card for verification.

Walk-in vaccination clinics are first come, first served, and an appropriate vaccine will be offered based on clinical need and vaccine inventory.

Screening, approved masks and physical distancing are still required at our facilities.