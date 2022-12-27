Veteran Artist Discussion Event

Veteran, dancer and choreographer LaTasha Barnes is coming to VA Boston Healthcare System’s West Roxbury campus Jan. 14, 2023, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. for a free story-sharing, conversation, music and movement event for women Veterans in the Barsamian Auditorium!

Celebrity Series Boston and VA Boston Healthcare System invite you to join LaTasha Barnes for this afternoon of conversation and movement. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP to Carolyn at 617-981-9277 or carolyn.masonwholley@va.gov

ARTIST DISCUSSION

WITH U.S. ARMY VETERAN LATASHA BARNES

DANCER, CHOREOGRAPHER AND EDUCATOR

SATURDAY, JAN. 14, 2023

2:00 - 3:00 p.m.

VA Boston Healthcare System West Roxbury Campus

Barsamian Auditorium (building 1, 3rd floor, room 3C-108-1)

1400 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132

Interactive Map: https://interactive.medmaps.com/site/roxbury

LaTasha Barnes is a US Army Veteran (SFC/SATCOM engineer) who worked for 10 years in the Bush and Obama administrations. Injuries from a car accident led her to dance therapy and a deep exploration of social dance styles, with her winning the World Championships in house dancing. Now she is a leader in the Lindy Hop swing dance scene and recognized internationally as a tradition-bearer for Black jazz and social dance and culture. LaTasha Barnes’ The Jazz Continuum will be presented by Celebrity Series on Jan. 19 – 21, 8:00 p.m. at New England Conservatory’s Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theater with seven dancers and seven musicians.

Celebrity Series will also provide a discounted ticket offer (and limited comps) for Veterans to the Jan. 21, 2023, performance at NEC’s Plimpton Shattuck Black Box. For more information, visit: LaTasha Barnes' The Jazz Continuum | Celebrity Series of Boston

To RSVP for the Jan. 14 event or request a discount ticket for the Jan. 21 performance, email carolyn.masonwholley@va.gov or call 617-981-9277.

For more information about Ms. Barnes, visit https://www.latashabarnes.com/