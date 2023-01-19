Blood Drive - West Roxbury VA
VA West Roxbury Blood Drive
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Barsamian Auditorium, Building 1, 3rd Floor, C-Wing
1400 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132
Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and enter VAWestRox into the Find a Blood Drive or Make Your Appointment box to schedule an appointment.
Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting redcrossblood.org/rapidpass on the day of your donation to complete your pre-donation reading and history questions.
