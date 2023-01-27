Skip to Content
VA Police Recognition Ceremony

When:

Wed. Feb 1, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

West Roxbury VA Medical Center

Barsamian Auditorium

Cost:

Free

Please join Chief Joseph Charette at VA Boston's West Roxbury campus on Feb. 1 at 11:00 a.m. for a ceremony to recognizing some of the amazing accomplishments of our VA Police officers -- Serving Those Who Serve. 

After the ceremony, join us for Coffee with a Cop!

For question or for more information, contact Capt. Coronella at paul.coronella@va.gov.

