VA Police Recognition Ceremony
When:
Wed. Feb 1, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
West Roxbury VA Medical Center
Barsamian Auditorium
Cost:
Free
Please join Chief Joseph Charette at VA Boston's West Roxbury campus on Feb. 1 at 11:00 a.m. for a ceremony to recognizing some of the amazing accomplishments of our VA Police officers -- Serving Those Who Serve.
After the ceremony, join us for Coffee with a Cop!
For question or for more information, contact Capt. Coronella at paul.coronella@va.gov.