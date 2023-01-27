VA Boston Car Seat Check!

Car seat check, 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Jan. 30 at VA Boston Healthcare System's Brockton Campus, 940 Belmont St, Brockton, Mass. Open to all -- Veterans, families, staff and members of the public. No appointment required!

Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians can answer questions like:

- Is my child in the right seat?

- How do I install my car seat?

- When can my child turn forward-facing?

- Is my child ready for a booster seat?