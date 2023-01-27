Skip to Content
VA Boston Car Seat Check!

When:

Mon. Jan 30, 2023, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET

Where:

Brockton VA Medical Center

Building 3

Cost:

Free

Car seat check, 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Jan. 30 at VA Boston Healthcare System's Brockton Campus, 940 Belmont St, Brockton, Mass. Open to all -- Veterans, families, staff and members of the public. No appointment required!

Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians can answer questions like:
- Is my child in the right seat?
- How do I install my car seat?
- When can my child turn forward-facing?
- Is my child ready for a booster seat?

