VA Boston Car Seat Check!
When:
Mon. Jan 30, 2023, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 3
Cost:
Free
Car seat check, 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Jan. 30 at VA Boston Healthcare System's Brockton Campus, 940 Belmont St, Brockton, Mass. Open to all -- Veterans, families, staff and members of the public. No appointment required!
Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians can answer questions like:
- Is my child in the right seat?
- How do I install my car seat?
- When can my child turn forward-facing?
- Is my child ready for a booster seat?