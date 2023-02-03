Job fair for housekeeping candidates

JOB FAIR FOR HOUSEKEEPING CANDIDATES

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2023

3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

150 S. Huntington Ave

Jamaica Plain Campus

Basement Conference Room

Please bring a copy of your resume with you to the career fair. Your information will be reviewed and verified for qualification requirements.

See the job announcement at https://www.usajobs.gov/job/699391200

APPLICATION PACKAGE

∗ Resume

∗ DD 214 (if applicable)

∗ VA Disability Letter (if applicable)

CHOOSE VA for the Mission!

Help Improve Care for Veterans

As an Environmental Management Service (EMS) employee at the VA, you are part of a team that provides first-class services for Veterans and their families with an "always clean" philosophy by providing comprehensive and vital sanitation services. You will contribute to the overall cleanliness, appearance, and safe environment to our Veterans. Patient safety and patient experience are the main priorities of our EMS worker team.

Coverage

Rest Easy knowing that VA has you and your family's insurance needs covered. Insurance coverage may follow you into retirement after 5 years of vested service and maintaining FEHB

in the 5 years leading up to retirement (conditions apply).

Career and Growth Opportunities

Start your career at VA and benefit from opportunities to build your skills and promotion pathways to other careers in 300 different occupations.

Retirement Benefits

Earn an amazing retirement package including a traditional (defined benefit) federal pension, a 401k) Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) with employer-matched contributions, and Social Security.

Credit for Military Service

As a VA employee, you can choose to carry over eligible military service time that can be added to your total years of creditable service for retirement pension calculation purposes (conditions apply).

QUESTIONS?

Contact:

• Stephen Martins, stephen.martins2@va.gov

• Denise Cahalane, denise.cahalane@va.gov

• Jennifer Ryan, jennifer.ryan3@va.gov