Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT Act Veteran Town Hall - Lowell

Flyer for PACT Act Veteran Town Hall 4:00-6:30pm March 2, 2023, Lowell City Hall, 375 Merrimack St.

When:

Thu. Mar 2, 2023, 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm ET

Where:

Lowell City Hall

375 Merrimack St.

Lowell , MA

Cost:

Free

We are co-hosting a PACT Act Town Hall with the City of Lowell at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, at Lowell City Hall, 375 Merrimack St. Veterans are encouraged to attend to learn more about new care and benefits that they may be entitled to. Snacks provided and disability claims on-site! Briefings begin at 5:00 p.m. Contact david.hencke@va.gov or elamarche@lowellma.gov

