PACT Act Veteran Town Hall - Lowell

We are co-hosting a PACT Act Town Hall with the City of Lowell at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, at Lowell City Hall, 375 Merrimack St. Veterans are encouraged to attend to learn more about new care and benefits that they may be entitled to. Snacks provided and disability claims on-site! Briefings begin at 5:00 p.m. Contact david.hencke@va.gov or elamarche@lowellma.gov