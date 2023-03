PACT Act Veteran Town Hall - Whitman

We are co-hosting a PACT Act Veteran Town Hall with the City of Whitman at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Whitman VFW Post 697, 95 Essex St., Whitman, Mass. Veterans are encouraged to attend to learn more about new care and benefits to which they may be entitled. Snacks provided and disability claims on-site! Briefings begin at 5:00 p.m. Contact david.hencke@va.gov or slansing@whitman-ma.gov.