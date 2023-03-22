Vietnam War Anniversary Commemoration

Wednesday, March 29, 2023

11:00 a.m. – Noon

VA Jamaica Plain Lobby

150 S. Huntington Ave

Join us in honoring Vietnam Veterans, our fallen, wounded, unaccounted for, former POWs, their families and all who served in that era!

Resource Fair & Snacks – 10:00 a.m.

Pinning Ceremony

Joint Military Honor Guard

Certificates of Honor available: U.S. Military Vietnam POW Unaccounted For (MIA family) In Memory Of (family of those listed on the Vietnam Wall) Surviving Spouse, contact: Kevin.Burrill@va.gov, 508-580-2730, for more information



Certificates, pins, stickers, snacks and cake also available at:

West Roxbury VA campus, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Main Lobby

Brockton VA campus, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Building 3 Lobby

For more info, contact:

David.Hencke@va.gov

857-364-5934