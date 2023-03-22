Vietnam War Anniversary Commemoration
When:
Wed. Mar 29, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center
Main entrance lobby
Cost:
Free
Vietnam War Anniversary Commemoration
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
11:00 a.m. – Noon
VA Jamaica Plain Lobby
150 S. Huntington Ave
Join us in honoring Vietnam Veterans, our fallen, wounded, unaccounted for, former POWs, their families and all who served in that era!
- Resource Fair & Snacks – 10:00 a.m.
- Pinning Ceremony
- Joint Military Honor Guard
- Certificates of Honor available:
- U.S. Military Vietnam POW
- Unaccounted For (MIA family)
- In Memory Of (family of those listed on the Vietnam Wall)
- Surviving Spouse, contact: Kevin.Burrill@va.gov, 508-580-2730, for more information
Certificates, pins, stickers, snacks and cake also available at:
- West Roxbury VA campus, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Main Lobby
- Brockton VA campus, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Building 3 Lobby
For more info, contact:
David.Hencke@va.gov
857-364-5934