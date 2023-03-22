Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Vietnam War Anniversary Commemoration

Flyer: Vietnam War Anniversary Commemoration, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – noon, Jamaica Plain VA campus main lobby, 150 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA.

When:

Wed. Mar 29, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center

Main entrance lobby

Cost:

Free

Vietnam War Anniversary Commemoration

Wednesday, March 29, 2023
11:00 a.m. – Noon
VA Jamaica Plain Lobby
150 S. Huntington Ave

Join us in honoring Vietnam Veterans, our fallen, wounded, unaccounted for, former POWs, their families and all who served in that era!

  • Resource Fair & Snacks – 10:00 a.m.
  • Pinning Ceremony
  • Joint Military Honor Guard
  • Certificates of Honor available:
    • U.S. Military Vietnam POW
    • Unaccounted For (MIA family)
    • In Memory Of  (family of those listed on the Vietnam Wall)
    • Surviving Spouse, contact: Kevin.Burrill@va.gov, 508-580-2730, for more information

Certificates, pins, stickers, snacks and cake also available at:

  • West Roxbury VA campus, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Main Lobby
  • Brockton VA campus, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Building 3 Lobby

For more info, contact:
David.Hencke@va.gov
857-364-5934

See more events

Last updated: