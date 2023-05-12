VA Boston Memorial Service
When:
Wed. May 24, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Chapel (Building 24)
Cost:
Free
The honor of your presence is requested to take time with family, friends and VA staff to celebrate the lives of Veterans who left us in the past year.
VA Boston Memorial Service
Sponsored by the Palliative Care Program and Chaplain Service at VA Boston
Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 1:00 p.m.
Come in person:
Brockton VA Chapel (Building 24)
940 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301-5596
Join with Microsoft Teams:
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19:meeting_MzExYmU4ZmMtOGU1YS00MTcyLTk0OWQtNzBiMTViNjk1YzQ3@thread.v2/0?context=%7B%22Tid%22:%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22,%22Oid%22:%22e16d28e9-030d-4830-b689-f8751df42850%22%7D
Or call in (audio only):
205-235-3524
Phone Conference ID: 235 592 506#
For an electronic link or to receive a program please email: VHABHSMemorialService@va.gov