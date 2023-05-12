VA Boston Memorial Service

The honor of your presence is requested to take time with family, friends and VA staff to celebrate the lives of Veterans who left us in the past year.



Sponsored by the Palliative Care Program and Chaplain Service at VA Boston

Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 1:00 p.m.

Come in person:

Brockton VA Chapel (Building 24)

940 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301-5596

Join with Microsoft Teams:

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19:meeting_MzExYmU4ZmMtOGU1YS00MTcyLTk0OWQtNzBiMTViNjk1YzQ3@thread.v2/0?context=%7B%22Tid%22:%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22,%22Oid%22:%22e16d28e9-030d-4830-b689-f8751df42850%22%7D

Or call in (audio only):

205-235-3524

Phone Conference ID: 235 592 506#

For an electronic link or to receive a program please email: VHABHSMemorialService@va.gov