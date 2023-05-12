Research Week Event at VA Boston HCS

VA Boston is proud to host a number of speakers and award ceremonies for Research Week! These are open to the public in person and virtually.

Call in Audio:

872 701 0185 Conference ID: 43066199#

View Live:

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19:meeting_MzExYmU4ZmMtOGU1YS00MTcyLTk0OWQtNzBiMTViNjk1YzQ3@thread.v2/0?context=%7B%22Tid%22:%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22,%22Oid%22:%22e16d28e9-030d-4830-b689-f8751df42850%22%7D

Meeting ID:

213 232 461 365 Passcode: funV2b

Agenda:

08:00 – 08:30 Coffee and light refreshments:

JP: Basement Conference Room

WR: Bldg 3, Room 2A-113

08:20 – 08:30 Opening Remarks:

Dr. Terence Keane, ACOS R&D

JP: Basement Conference Room

08:30 – 12:00 Speakers Sessions:

JP: Basement Conference Room

Chronic Lung Disease Affecting Veterans: From Bench to Bedside

08:30 - 08:40 - Ronald Goldstein, VA Pulmonary Research: Then and Now

08:45 - 09:15 - Marilyn Moy, Promoting Physical Activity in Veterans with COPD: How Do We Get To implementation?

09:15 - 09:30 - Yan Bai, Utilizing precision-cut lung slices to explore the region-specific deregulation of pulmonary vasoreactivity to lung injuries

09:30 - 10:00 - Emily Wan, Chronic lung disease in a lung cancer screening population

10:00 - 10:15 - Matt Moll, Omics-based risk prediction in COPD

10:15 - 11:00 - Allan Walkey, A Learning Health Systems approach to comparative effectiveness research

11:00 - 11:15 - Nirmal Sharma, Mechanistic insights into the role of the lung microbiome in pathogenesis of chronic lung allograft dysfunction

11:15 - 11:45 - Eric Garshick, Respiratory Health after Military Service in Southwest Asia and Afghanistan

11:50 - 12:00 - Alan Fine, Concluding remarks

12:00 – 1:00 Lunch:

JP: Basement Conference Room

WR: Bldg 3, Room 2A-113

1:00 – 2:30 Awards Presentation:

Recognizing academic and scientific achievements, concluding with the award of the ‘Kevin Rys Award for Excellence in Research Administration.’