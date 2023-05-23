Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Creative Writing Workshop

Sunset over ocean: Creative Writing Workshop, June 13, 2023, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., VA Brockton campus, building 4, basement.

When:

Tue. Jun 13, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Brockton VA Medical Center

Building 4, basement

Cost:

Free

Come join us for an afternoon of creative writing!

Music and art will also be featured for inspiration, featuring Brockton’s own Poet Laureate, Philip Hasouris, “Soar Without Limits; Heal Through the Arts.”

The end result will be an amazing piece of writing that the whole group contributed to. Let’s try something different. Creative Arts and Recreation Therapy!

June 13, 2023, 1:00 p.m.
Creative Arts Studio
VA Brockton campus, building 4, basement

Questions?
Contact Holly Corrente
ext. 61804
774-826-1804
holly.corrente@va.gov

See more events

Last updated: