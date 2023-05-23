Creative Writing Workshop

Come join us for an afternoon of creative writing!

Music and art will also be featured for inspiration, featuring Brockton’s own Poet Laureate, Philip Hasouris, “Soar Without Limits; Heal Through the Arts.”

The end result will be an amazing piece of writing that the whole group contributed to. Let’s try something different. Creative Arts and Recreation Therapy!

June 13, 2023, 1:00 p.m.

Creative Arts Studio

VA Brockton campus, building 4, basement

Questions?

Contact Holly Corrente

ext. 61804

774-826-1804

holly.corrente@va.gov