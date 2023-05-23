Creative Writing Workshop
When:
Tue. Jun 13, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 4, basement
Cost:
Free
Come join us for an afternoon of creative writing!
Music and art will also be featured for inspiration, featuring Brockton’s own Poet Laureate, Philip Hasouris, “Soar Without Limits; Heal Through the Arts.”
The end result will be an amazing piece of writing that the whole group contributed to. Let’s try something different. Creative Arts and Recreation Therapy!
June 13, 2023, 1:00 p.m.
Creative Arts Studio
VA Brockton campus, building 4, basement
Questions?
Contact Holly Corrente
ext. 61804
774-826-1804
holly.corrente@va.gov