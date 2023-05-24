Veterans Music Festival, Benefits and Career Expo

VETERAN'S VOICE NETWORK AND THE CITY OF QUINCY PRESENTS

The Fourth Annual

Veterans Music Festival, Benefits and Career Expo

FOR VETERANS, FIRST RESPONDERS & THEIR FAMILIES

Saturday, July 22, 2023

10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

PAGEANT FIELD, 1 MERRYMOUNT PARKWAY, QUINCY, MA

A fun-filled day with Live Music, FREE Food, Games for the Kids, Sport Competitions, Guest Speakers and Veteran Support Professionals,

as well as Health & Wellness Info and Resources, Vet Benefits, Housing Info and a Job Fair!

FEATURING PARKINSON'S PAVILLION

Medical and wellness professionals will be available, providing information on research initiatives and updates -- open to everyone!

SPONSORED BY

WATD, 95.9

WBMS, 101.1FM - AM148O

WMEX 1510

TIC NETWORK

WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA

Musical Performances by

LAURI BETH and the FAT CITY BAND

FOR EVENT INFORMATION, CALL:

781-985-1551

OR EMAIL: greggbrasso@aol.com

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE• Call 781-985-1551 for Information