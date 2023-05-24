Skip to Content
Veterans Music Festival, Benefits and Career Expo

Flyer: Veterans Music Festival, Benefits &Career Expo, July 22, 2023, 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM, 1 MERRYMOUNT PARKWAY, QUINCY, MA.

When:

Sat. Jul 22, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Pageant Field

1 Merrymount Pkwy

Quincy , MA

Cost:

Free

VETERAN'S VOICE NETWORK AND THE CITY OF QUINCY PRESENTS

The Fourth Annual
Veterans Music Festival, Benefits and Career Expo

FOR VETERANS, FIRST RESPONDERS & THEIR FAMILIES

Saturday, July 22, 2023
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
PAGEANT FIELD, 1 MERRYMOUNT PARKWAY, QUINCY, MA

A fun-filled day with Live Music, FREE Food, Games for the Kids, Sport Competitions, Guest Speakers and Veteran Support Professionals,
as well as Health & Wellness Info and Resources, Vet Benefits, Housing Info and a Job Fair!

FEATURING PARKINSON'S PAVILLION
Medical and wellness professionals will be available, providing information on research initiatives and updates -- open to everyone!

SPONSORED BY
WATD, 95.9
WBMS, 101.1FM - AM148O
WMEX 1510
TIC NETWORK
WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA

Musical Performances by
LAURI BETH and the FAT CITY BAND

FOR EVENT INFORMATION, CALL:
781-985-1551
OR EMAIL: greggbrasso@aol.com

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE• Call 781-985-1551 for Information

