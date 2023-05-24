Veterans Music Festival, Benefits and Career Expo
When:
Sat. Jul 22, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Pageant Field
1 Merrymount Pkwy
Quincy , MA
Cost:
Free
VETERAN'S VOICE NETWORK AND THE CITY OF QUINCY PRESENTS
The Fourth Annual
Veterans Music Festival, Benefits and Career Expo
FOR VETERANS, FIRST RESPONDERS & THEIR FAMILIES
Saturday, July 22, 2023
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
PAGEANT FIELD, 1 MERRYMOUNT PARKWAY, QUINCY, MA
A fun-filled day with Live Music, FREE Food, Games for the Kids, Sport Competitions, Guest Speakers and Veteran Support Professionals,
as well as Health & Wellness Info and Resources, Vet Benefits, Housing Info and a Job Fair!
FEATURING PARKINSON'S PAVILLION
Medical and wellness professionals will be available, providing information on research initiatives and updates -- open to everyone!
SPONSORED BY
WATD, 95.9
WBMS, 101.1FM - AM148O
WMEX 1510
TIC NETWORK
WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA
Musical Performances by
LAURI BETH and the FAT CITY BAND
FOR EVENT INFORMATION, CALL:
781-985-1551
OR EMAIL: greggbrasso@aol.com
