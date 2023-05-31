Ompractice - Special Class with Val

Ompractice: LIVE virtual Yoga, Tai Chi, Guided Imagery, and other wellness classes … at no cost to VA Boston Veterans and Employees!

SPECIAL CLASS with Val -- Mindful Functional Movement for Joint Mobility

Saturday, June 3 @ 12:00-1:15pm ET (75 mins)

Find the muscles in and around your hips (glutes, inner thighs, hamstrings and even the core) along a journey toward a stronger, more stable and balanced body! We'll use flow-based yoga in combination with mobility and strengthening exercises, breath awareness to develop mobility and stability in the hips, and toward the end of class deeper, longer-held stretches to target tight areas and prepare the body for relaxation.

This workshop will be mostly movement-based practice with demos and valuable information sprinkled throughout. You'll gain more awareness of weaknesses and strengths in the hips as well as how to counteract imbalances in the body.