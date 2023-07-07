Skip to Content
Creative Writing Workshop

Flyer: Creative Writing Workshop, July 20, 2023, 1:00 p.m., Creative Arts Studio VA Brockton campus, 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301, building 4, basement.

When:

Thu. Jul 20, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Brockton VA Medical Center

Creative Arts Studio, building 4, basement

Cost:

Free

Come join us again for another group creative writing session! 

Music, art, and the power of our own emotions will be used for inspiration. An exciting experience featuring Brockton’s own Poet Laureate, Philip Hasouris. 

Creative Arts and Recreation Therapy!

July 20, 2023, 1:00 p.m.
Creative Arts Studio
VA Brockton campus, building 4, basement

Questions?
Contact Holly Corrente
774-826-1804
holly.corrente@va.gov

