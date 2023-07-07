Creative Writing Workshop
When:
Thu. Jul 20, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Creative Arts Studio, building 4, basement
Cost:
Free
Come join us again for another group creative writing session!
Music, art, and the power of our own emotions will be used for inspiration. An exciting experience featuring Brockton’s own Poet Laureate, Philip Hasouris.
Creative Arts and Recreation Therapy!
July 20, 2023, 1:00 p.m.
Creative Arts Studio
VA Brockton campus, building 4, basement
Questions?
Contact Holly Corrente
774-826-1804
holly.corrente@va.gov