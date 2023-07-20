Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veterans toxic exposure info session

Flyer: Veterans toxic exposure info session, 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. July 26, 2023, Martin Council Chambers, City Hall, 15 Summer St., Taunton, Mass.

When:

Wed. Jul 26, 2023, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET

Where:

Martin Council Chambers - Taunton City Hall

15 Summer St.

Taunton, MA

Cost:

Free

Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances, and their survivors, may be entitled to additional benefits!

Come learn about:

  • PACT Act legislation
  • VA health care enrollment
  • Disability claims
  • Toxic exposure screenings

Plus -- food and fellowship!

Need more info? Contact:

David Hencke
Veterans Outreach Coordinator
617-275-6101
David.hencke@va.gov

