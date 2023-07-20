Veterans toxic exposure info session
When:
Wed. Jul 26, 2023, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET
Where:
Martin Council Chambers - Taunton City Hall
15 Summer St.
Taunton, MA
Cost:
Free
Veterans toxic exposure info session, 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. July 26, 2023, Martin Council Chambers, City Hall, 15 Summer St., Taunton, Mass.
Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances, and their survivors, may be entitled to additional benefits!
Come learn about:
- PACT Act legislation
- VA health care enrollment
- Disability claims
- Toxic exposure screenings
Plus -- food and fellowship!
Need more info? Contact:
David Hencke
Veterans Outreach Coordinator
617-275-6101
David.hencke@va.gov