Veterans Expo

Veterans Expo

For Vets, troops, families and friends.

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

940 Belmont St., Brockton, Mass.

- Live Bands/Music and Free Prizes!

- Jobs and Career Fair! Bring DD214

- Fed/State Resources and Benefits

- Health Services and Checks

- Military Vehicle and Equipment Displays

- Kid’s Zone! Pony Rides, Bounce House and More

*For more information, go to www.eventbrite.com and search for

“Massachusetts Veterans Expo”, email VABostonVets@va.gov or call (617) 275 6101.