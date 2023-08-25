Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veterans Stand Down

Veteran Stand Down, 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Boston City Hall Plaza, featuring medical, employment, housing and legal services for Veterans.

When:

Fri. Sep 15, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Boston City Hall Plaza

1 City Hall Sq

Boston, MA

Cost:

Free

Veteran Stand Down, 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Boston City Hall Plaza, featuring medical, employment, housing and legal services for Veterans.

VA Boston is excited to partner with New England Center and Home for Veterans on the 2023 Stand Down!  An annual one-day event serving our most vulnerable Veterans, who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless.

For more information, email StandDown@nechv.org

See more events

Last updated: