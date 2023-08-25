Veterans Stand Down

When: Fri. Sep 15, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Boston City Hall Plaza 1 City Hall Sq Boston, MA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Veteran Stand Down, 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Boston City Hall Plaza, featuring medical, employment, housing and legal services for Veterans.

VA Boston is excited to partner with New England Center and Home for Veterans on the 2023 Stand Down! An annual one-day event serving our most vulnerable Veterans, who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless.

For more information, email StandDown@nechv.org