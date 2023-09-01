Creative Writing Workshop - Falling Into Feeling
When:
Thu. Sep 7, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Creative Arts Studio, Building 4 basement
940 Belmont Street
Brockton, MA
Cost:
Free
Creative Writing Workshop featuring Brockton’s own Poet Laureate, Philip Hasouris.
“FALLING INTO FEELING”
This will be the final creative writing workshop for 2023—please join us for another powerful experience!
Questions?
Contact Holly Corrente:
800-865-3384, ext. 61804
774-826-1804
Holly.corrente@va.gov