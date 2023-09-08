Skip to Content
Virtual Care Health Fair - Jamaica Plain Campus

Virtual Care Health Fairs for Veterans, Families & Caregivers! 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Sept. 19, main lobby, West Roxbury campus; Sept. 20, main lobby, Jamaica Plain campus; and Sept. 21, Building 3 lobby, Brockton campus, and Lowell VA clinic. VHABHSConnectedcareleadership@va.gov

When:

Wed. Sep 20, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center

Main lobby

150 South Huntington Avenue

Boston, MA

Cost:

Free

Join us for Virtual Care Health Fairs! Open to all Veterans, Family Members and Caregivers.

Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Main Lobby, Jamaica Plain Campus

Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Building 3 Lobby, Brockton Campus, and Lowell CBOC

Featuring Clinical Telehealth, My HealtheVet, Home Telehealth/Remote Patient Monitoring, VA Mobile Apps, VA Video Connect, and Beneficiary Travel.

For more information contact the Connected Care team by email VHABHSConnectedcareleadership@va.gov

