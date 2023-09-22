Skip to Content
Blood Drive

Flyer showing Veterans from various backgrounds - All blood types needed. Please join us for a blood drive at Barsamian Auditorium on the West Roxbury VA campus Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment.

When:

Wed. Oct 4, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:30 pm ET

Where:

West Roxbury VA Medical Center

Barsamian Auditorium, Building 1, 3rd Floor, C-Wing 

1400 VFW Parkway

West Roxbury, MA

Cost:

Free

Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and enter "VAWestRox" into the "Find a Blood Drive or Make Your Appointment" box to schedule an appointment.

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting redcrossblood.org/rapidpass on the day of your donation to complete your pre-donation reading and history questions.

Give blood Oct. 1-20, 2023, and receive a $15 Amazon gift card by email -- terms apply. 

