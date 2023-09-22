Blood Drive
Wed. Oct 4, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:30 pm ET
West Roxbury VA Medical Center
Barsamian Auditorium, Building 1, 3rd Floor, C-Wing
1400 VFW Parkway
West Roxbury, MA
Free
Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and enter "VAWestRox" into the "Find a Blood Drive or Make Your Appointment" box to schedule an appointment.
Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting redcrossblood.org/rapidpass on the day of your donation to complete your pre-donation reading and history questions.
Give blood Oct. 1-20, 2023, and receive a $15 Amazon gift card by email -- terms apply.