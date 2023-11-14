In support of lung health and Veteran wellness, VA Boston Healthcare System is hosting Lung Cancer Screening Day Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at all main campuses.

Veterans are at greater risk of lung cancer. Learn more at https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=cKJBocM85ik

You may be eligible for a free CT scan of your lungs as part of screening for enrolled Veterans. Join us on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at all VA Boston main campuses to learn more:

Brockton, 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301

Jamaica Plain, 150 S. Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130

West Roxbury, 1400 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132

Veterans can also contact their health care team or send a message through MyHealtheVet to ask about scheduling a lung cancer screening for another time. Veterans who are not enrolled can contact the Eligibility and Enrollment Office at any main VA medical center campus to apply.

Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer among cancer-afflicted Veterans and one of the most common. Nearly 8,000 Veterans are diagnosed and treated for lung cancer every year across VA medical facilities. However, when caught early, lung cancer is treatable.

The National Lung Cancer Screening Day initiative is a collaborative effort, uniting VA with the National Lung Cancer Roundtable established by the American Cancer Society, the American College of Radiology, and the Radiology Healthy Equity Coalition.

For more information, call the VA Boston Lung Cancer Screening Team at 857-203-6970/6989.