STUFF-A-CRUISER Holiday Toy Drive - Brockton Campus
When:
Mon. Dec 4, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
In front of Building 3
940 Belmont Street
Brockton, MA
Cost:
Free
The Department of Veterans Affairs Police Service invites you to help Stuff-A-Cruiser by donating new, unwrapped toys for boys and girls, ages 0-16, at the following locations:
Brockton Campus – In front of Building 3
Monday, Dec. 4, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
West Roxbury Campus – In Parking Lot 3
Tuesday, Dec. 5, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Jamaica Plain Campus - In front of the Facility
Thursday, Dec. 7, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.