STUFF-A-CRUISER Holiday Toy Drive - West Roxbury Campus

Flyer: VA Police invite you to help Stuff-A-Cruiser by donating new, unwrapped toys for boys and girls ages 0-16, 9 a.m. - noon, at the Brockton campus Dec. 4, West Roxbury campus Dec. 5, and Jamaica Plain Campus Dec. 7.

When:

Tue. Dec 5, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

West Roxbury VA Medical Center

Parking Lot 3

1400 VFW Parkway

West Roxbury, MA

Cost:

Free

The Department of Veterans Affairs Police Service invites you to help Stuff-A-Cruiser by donating new, unwrapped toys for boys and girls, ages 0-16, at the following locations:

Brockton Campus – In front of Building 3
Monday, Dec. 4, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

West Roxbury Campus – In Parking Lot 3
Tuesday, Dec. 5, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Jamaica Plain Campus - In front of the Facility
Thursday, Dec. 7, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

