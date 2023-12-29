Green Line: No trains from North Station to VA Jamaica Plain, Jan. 3-12 & 16-28

Green Line: No trains from North Station to Heath Street / VA Boston Jamaica Plain campus Jan. 3-12 and 16-28, 2023.

Riders are encouraged to use the 39 bus during this time as it is free from Copley to Heath Street. The suggested route is to take the Orange Line from North Station to Back Bay Station and board the 39 bus to Heath Street. There will be additional route 39 buses during closures.

For more information, visit Alternative Travel Options During Green Line Closures | Projects | MBTA