Post Baccalaureate RN Residency Program - Virtual Information Session

VA Boston Healthcare System’s Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program has been developed to improve the quality of patient care by providing additional training and support to new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) graduates. This is a very competitive 12-month training program that incorporates a clinical, didactic and evidence-based practice curriculum. Upon completion, graduates are encouraged to apply for VA positions. The federally funded Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Trainee Program at the VA Boston Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. Learn more by attending this info session…

Virtual Information Session #2

Thursday, February 29, 2024

2:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Virtual on Teams Link Below

Contact:

Kathleen White, MSN, RN

Associate Chief Nurse, RN Residency Programs & Clinical Placements

Nursing Service

VA Boston Healthcare System

774-826-1323

kathleen.white@va.gov