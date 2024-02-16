Skip to Content

All-Massachusetts Veteran Tele-Town Hall

All-MA Veteran Tele-Town Hall, noon – 1:00 p.m., Feb. 21, 2024. Call 855-756-7520, ext. 101286# or watch live at https://www.facebook.com/VABoston/

When:

Wed. Feb 21, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Please join us for a joint tele-town hall meeting to update Massachusetts Veterans and ask questions of VA leadership from the Bedford, Boston, Central-Western Mass. and Providence healthcare systems, the VBA Boston Regional Benefits Office and the Mass. National Cemetery.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024
Noon – 1:00 p.m.

Veterans can join by:

