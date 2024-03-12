Veterans Music Fest, and Benefits and Career Expo

Veteran's Music Festival, VA Benefits and Career Expo for Veterans first responders and their families.

Saturday, July 13, 2024, 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., at Pageant Field, 1 Merrymount Parkway, Qunicy, Mass.

Featuring music, food, health screenings, a job fair, games for kids and more, as well as a Parkinson's resource and info pavilion.

New for 2024: The Wall That Heals mobile education center - www.vvmf.org/the-wall-that-heals.

Brought to you by Veterans Voice Network, WATD 95.9, WMEX 1510, TIC Network, Wreaths Across America, the City of Quincy, the Town of Braintree and VA Boston Healthcare System, with support from Sullivan Tire, Quincy College, Our Heroes, 110 Fitness, Marylou's Coffee, the Norfolk County Sherriff's Office and the American Red Cross.

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, call 781-985-1551 or email greggbrasso@aol.com.