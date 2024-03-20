Skip to Content

Vietnam War Anniversary Commemoration and PACT Act Town Hall

Vietnam War Anniversary Commemoration & PACT Act Town Hall, March 29, 2024, 10am-12pm, Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center, 150 S Huntington Ave, Boston.

When:

Fri. Mar 29, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center

Main lobby

150 South Huntington Avenue

Boston, MA

Cost:

Free

Join us in honoring Vietnam Veterans, our fallen, wounded, unaccounted for, former POWs, their families and all who served in that era!

Schedule:

10-10:30am: Resource Fair & Snacks

10:30-11am: In-person Town Hall with the Director

11am-noon: Speaker and Pinning Ceremony

  • Joint Military Honor Guard
  • Certificates of Honor for:
  • U.S. Military Vietnam POW
  • Unaccounted For (MIA family)
  • “In Memory Of” (for family of those listed on the Vietnam Wall)

Certificates, pins, stickers, snacks and cake also available at:

  • West Roxbury VA – 9am-3pm, Main Lobby
  • Brockton VA – 9am-3pm, Bldg 3 Lobby

Surviving Spouse Contact: Kevin.Burrill@va.gov, 508-580-2730

For more info, contact David.Hencke@va.gov, 857-364-5934

See more events

Last updated: