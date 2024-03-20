Vietnam War Anniversary Commemoration and PACT Act Town Hall
When:
Fri. Mar 29, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center
Main lobby
150 South Huntington Avenue
Boston, MA
Cost:
Free
Join us in honoring Vietnam Veterans, our fallen, wounded, unaccounted for, former POWs, their families and all who served in that era!
Schedule:
10-10:30am: Resource Fair & Snacks
10:30-11am: In-person Town Hall with the Director
11am-noon: Speaker and Pinning Ceremony
- Joint Military Honor Guard
- Certificates of Honor for:
- U.S. Military Vietnam POW
- Unaccounted For (MIA family)
- “In Memory Of” (for family of those listed on the Vietnam Wall)
Certificates, pins, stickers, snacks and cake also available at:
- West Roxbury VA – 9am-3pm, Main Lobby
- Brockton VA – 9am-3pm, Bldg 3 Lobby
Surviving Spouse Contact: Kevin.Burrill@va.gov, 508-580-2730
For more info, contact David.Hencke@va.gov, 857-364-5934See more events