When: Thu. Apr 18, 2024, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm ET Where: Basement Conference Room A 150 South Huntington Avenue Boston, MA





Vet Connections and Job Club at VA Boston

THE THIRD THURSDAY OF THE MONTH, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

NEXT MEETING: APRIL 18, 2024

Basement Conference Room A

150 South Huntington Ave.

Jamaica Plain, MA

Join us for:

RESUME WRITING SUPPORT

INTERVIEW TRAINING

GOAL SETTING

EMPLOYMENT COUNSELING

VETERAN NETWORKING

EMPLOYERS:

U.S. Postal Service - Kimberly Nelson

Mass. Preflight and InterPark - Jawaan Moore

FOUNDER OF VETERAN NON-PROFIT COLLABORATIVE 21

For more info, email tyler.harmon@va.gov or jeremy.clark3@va.gov

Tyler A. Harmon

Community Employment Coordinator

Health Care for Homeless Veterans Program