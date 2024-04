2nd Annual NAICOB Veterans Powwow When: Sun. May 5, 2024, 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: Prowse Farm 5 Blue Hill River Rd Canton, MA Get directions on Google Maps to Prowse Farm Cost: Free





Second Annual Veterans Powwow with the Massachusett Tribe at Ponakapog, May 5, 2024 from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Prowse Farm, 5 Blue Hill River Road in Canton, MA.

Stop by the VA tables to learn about expanded Veteran care and benefits under the PACT Act. Veterans enrolled in VA health care can get a free toxic exposure screening!