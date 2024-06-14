Veteran's Expo
Veteran's Expo, food, music, Veteran health care and benefits info, and more!
When:
Sat. Sep 21, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
940 Belmont Street
Brockton, MA
Cost:
Free
VETERANS EXPO!
SATURDAY, SEPT 21, 2024
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
VA Boston Brockton Campus
940 BELMONT ST, BROCKTON, MA
For Vets, Troops, Family & Friends.
- Live Bands/Music and Free Prizes!
- Jobs and Career Fair! Bring your DD214
- Fed/State Resources and Benefits
- Health Services and Checks
- Military Vehicle and Equipment Displays
- Women Veterans Seminar at 11:00 a.m.
- Kid’s Zone! Pony Rides, Bounce House and More
*For more information, go to www.eventbrite.com and search for “Massachusetts Veterans Expo”, email VABostonVets@va.gov or call 617-275-6101.