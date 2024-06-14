Skip to Content

Veteran's Expo

Tank, warship and jet fighter: Veterans Expo! 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, 940 Belmont St., Brockton, MA. Vet info, food & music!

Veteran's Expo, food, music, Veteran health care and benefits info, and more!

When:

Sat. Sep 21, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

940 Belmont Street

Brockton, MA

Cost:

Free

VETERANS EXPO!

SATURDAY, SEPT 21, 2024
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
VA Boston Brockton Campus
940 BELMONT ST, BROCKTON, MA

For Vets, Troops, Family & Friends.

  • Live Bands/Music and Free Prizes!
  • Jobs and Career Fair! Bring your DD214
  • Fed/State Resources and Benefits
  • Health Services and Checks
  • Military Vehicle and Equipment Displays
  • Women Veterans Seminar at 11:00 a.m.
  • Kid’s Zone! Pony Rides, Bounce House and More

*For more information, go to www.eventbrite.com and search for “Massachusetts Veterans Expo”, email VABostonVets@va.gov or call 617-275-6101.

