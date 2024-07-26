New England VA 1-on-1 Veterans Assistance Expo
When:
Wed. Sep 4, 2024, 9:00 am – 8:00 pm ET
Where:
Gillette Stadium, W3 Event Entrance, Suite Level Blue and Red
One Patriot Place
Foxborough, MA
Cost:
Free
New England VA 1-on-1 Veterans Assistance Expo
Sept. 4, 2024
9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Gillette Stadium
W3 Event Entrance, Suite Level Blue and Red
One Patriot Place
Foxborough, MA 02035
Get 1-on-1 assistance with:
- Enrolling in VA health care
- Eligibility
- Toxic exposure info
- VA education benefits
- Submitting a VA disability claim
- Checking the status of your disability claim or appeal
- Income benefits for wartime Veterans and survivors
- Career help
- VA burial info
- VA housing info