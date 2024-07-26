Skip to Content

New England VA 1-on-1 Veterans Assistance Expo

Flyer: New England VA 1-on-1 Veterans Assistance Expo, Sept. 4, 2024, 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., Gillette Stadium, One Patriot Place, Foxborough, Mass.

When:

Wed. Sep 4, 2024, 9:00 am – 8:00 pm ET

Where:

Gillette Stadium, W3 Event Entrance, Suite Level Blue and Red

One Patriot Place

Foxborough, MA

Cost:

Free

New England VA 1-on-1 Veterans Assistance Expo

Sept. 4, 2024
9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Gillette Stadium
W3 Event Entrance, Suite Level Blue and Red
One Patriot Place
Foxborough, MA 02035

Get 1-on-1 assistance with:

  • Enrolling in VA health care
  • Eligibility
  • Toxic exposure info
  • VA education benefits
  • Submitting a VA disability claim
  • Checking the status of your disability claim or appeal
  • Income benefits for wartime Veterans and survivors
  • Career help
  • VA burial info
  • VA housing info

